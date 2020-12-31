Staff at West Suffolk Hospital will begin to receive the coronavirus vaccine from Monday, it has been confirmed.

Dr Nick Jenkins, medical director at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed the news on social media today.

In a tweet, he said the vaccine had been ordered and was due to arrive on Monday for staff at the Bury St Edmunds hospital and the wider health and care community.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds (43789484)

Dr Jenkins said: "We will be vaccinating red risk staff first.

"Then patient-facing staff.

"Then all staff in time. Thanks so much to the team who have worked so hard on this."

It follows the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

Yesterday, Dr Jenkins aired his frustration on social media about staff not being able to receive the vaccine due to the prioritisation of care home residents and the over 80s.

At West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust's board meeting earlier this month, Dr Jenkins said they had been ready for a mass staff vaccination programme on the second floor of Quince House at the hospital until prioritisation changed from health and social care staff to the over 80s.

Asked about Dr Jenkins' concerns, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, West Suffolk MP, said: "NHS staff are working so hard this winter with the pandemic on top of normal winter pressures, and of course the need to vaccinate on a scale never seen before.

Dr Nick Jenkins, pictured centre, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock and West Suffolk Hospital chief executive Dr Steve Dunn. Picture: @MattHancock

"The rollout of the vaccine has always been down to clinical priority and NHS staff are in clinical priority category two for vaccination.

"Thankfully, with the recent MHRA approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the 100m doses on order by the government - things will begin to look very different soon.

"We have enough approved vaccine on order to get these vaccines out to everyone, and NHS staff very soon."

