Patients treated by the NHS trust which runs a hospital in Bury St Edmunds are benefiting from grants of more than £70,000 from the Friends of West Suffolk Hospital charity (Friends).

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has been awarded grants, totalling almost £72,000, thanks to donations and legacies from the community and Friends’ shop.

The critical care outreach team (CCOT), which provides specialist care to patients whose condition is deteriorating, received £17,858 to buy five Airvo machines.

L-R: Diogo Torre, Lizzie English, Julie Head, and Sophia Marques with one of the Airvo machines. Picture: WSFT

Julie Head, head of nursing for CCOT, said the machines, which deliver humidified oxygen to patients, ‘have been a huge support’.

“The Airvos also deliver oxygen through nasal tubes instead of a mask, which means that the patients using them can eat, drink, talk, and move around easily without having to take the mask off, allowing for better quality of life while in hospital,” said Julie.

She explained that, alongside improving patient outcomes, the machines enhance efficiency within the department and called them an ‘invaluable resource’.

Diogo Torre, deputy senior nurse for critical care outreach and resuscitation, said: “We are so grateful to the Friends for their support. The grant has already had an incredible impact on our patients.”

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

As well as running West Suffolk Hospital, WSFT runs Newmarket Community Hospital.

Those who volunteer to support the trust’s clinical research programme have also benefitted from a Friend’s grant of £1,400, which it hopes will improve their experience.

In the year 2023 to 2024, almost 1,000 patients volunteered to take part in trials, which aim to improve patient safety and care and transform healthcare in the future.

Lisa Wood, lead research nurse, said the grant has helped provide a ‘spacious and inviting’ environment for patients and relatives.

The grant has allowed the research team to buy a new phlebotomy chair, desk and research iPad.

Thanking Friends for its ‘generous donation’, Lisa said: “These items greatly benefit our trial patients, who give up their time to volunteer to participate in our research. It is nice for us to reward this in a small way by making this space more welcoming.”

Friends’ funds are boosted by its shop at West Suffolk Hospital, which is open every weekday and is available to patients online.

You can find out more about the charity online at: www.friendsofwsh.co.uk