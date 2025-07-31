The NHS trust that runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has apologised to every patient whose appointment or procedure was delayed as a result of recent strike action.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, said it undertook comprehensive planning in the run-up to the resident doctors’ strike to ‘bring forward patients’ who urgently needed treatment.

Matt Keeling, deputy chief operating officer for WSFT, said the trust was able to maintain a ‘large number of elective procedures’ throughout the five-day strike.

The industrial action was called by the British Medical Association (BMA), a union representing all doctors and medical students.

It called for a pay increase of 26 per cent for resident doctors, who were previously known as junior doctors.

Mr Keeling said WSFT was able to reschedule a ‘significant number’ of appointments and procedures that were affected.

“We are very sorry to every patient that has had their appointment or procedure delayed as a result of the latest strike action,” said Mr Keeling.

“While we were busy during the strikes, thanks to our robust planning and the dedication and hard work of our staff, we saw similar or shorter waiting times in our A&E department following the concentration of our resources in these areas.”

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

The chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospital, thanked patients and visitors for their patience during the strike.

Nick Hulme, said: “We managed to keep cancelled operations to a very small number and these are being rescheduled for as soon as possible.

“Patient safety is our priority and I would like to thank our staff who have made sure that our patients were safe during this time, while showing kindness and respect to their colleagues, whatever decision they had taken about industrial action.”

Data outlining the number of appointments and procedures that were rescheduled, due to the strike, are expected to be published later today.

The strike started at 7am on Friday and finished at 7am yesterday.

The BMA and Health Secretary Wes Streeting have agreed to resume talks next week.