Directors have warned that the trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds could be face a total deficit of £17m by March next year, if no action is taken.

In papers released ahead of its board meeting tomorrow, the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust also highlighted that the total deficit for the financial year 2024- 2025, could be as high as £30m.

Figures released by the trust, which also runs Newmarket Hospital, show that by the end of June 2023 WSNFT was in deficit by £3.5m. This was against a planned deficit of £1.4m.

West Suffolk Hospital. Picture: Suffolk News

Directors said the forecast deficit for March 2024 could be more optimistic ( below £5m) if the trust is able to improve delivery of their cost improvement plan (CIP) and potentially secure an elective recovery fund.

An elective recovery fund is money made available to hospitals to help recover levels of activity, post the coronavirus pandemic.

In the papers, that are available to view online, the trust said: “In order to improve our financial position we believe that the two most significant areas of focus should be on staffing costs (especially temporary expenditure) and on delivering our cost improvement plan.”

Figures show that WSNFT overspent by £0.5M on pay in June alone.

The trust said there were other ‘significant causes’ for the deficit recorded at the end of last month, which included an un-funded escalation ward and industrial action.

Earlier this week WSNFT said it should have built a new hospital facility in Bury St Edmunds by 2030.

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill met with Health Secretary Steve Barclay to discuss the new build last month.

A planning application for the hospital build on the Hardwick Manor site was approved at the end of last year.