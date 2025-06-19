A hospital trust has warned people about keeping safe in the sun after figures revealed it diagnosed 425 patients with skin cancer in the year 2024/2025.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) said there are particularly high levels of skin cancer in Suffolk due to an ageing population, sunny climate and a high volume of outdoor workers.

Claire Birch, cancer nurse specialist, said skin cancer is a ‘preventable disease’.

Claire Birch and Kate McLanachan, skin cancer nurses at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSFT

“Unfortunately an accumulation of UV damage over the years gives you a high risk of developing a skin cancer,” said Claire.

“Therefore, it is vital that we take the necessary steps to protect ourselves, such as reapplying sunscreen throughout the day.

“If anyone suspects they may have skin cancer, please see your GP as soon as possible.”

WSFT, which runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital, issued the sun safety advice as the county experiences a heatwave.

Dr James Mapstone. Picture: WSFT

Dr James Mapstone, WSFT public health consultant, said: “When the sun is shining, we all want to get outside and enjoy the weather, however, it is so important that we take care of our skin health while we’re doing this.

“To best protect ourselves from harmful UV exposure, we should try to avoid the sun when it’s at its strongest – between 11am and 3pm – and cover up by wearing a hat and sunglasses.

We should also make sure we’re using sun protection with an SPF of 30 or above and avoid using tanning beds,” added Dr Mapstone who was previously diagnosed with skin cancer.