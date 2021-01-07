Fifteen patients at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust who tested positive for coronavirus have died since January 1, according to latest figures.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital trust recorded one death on January 1, four on January 2, one on January 3, four on January 4, three on January 5 and two on January 6, NHS England data shows.

The total number of deaths of people who tested positive for the virus, recorded at the trust since the start of the pandemic, stands at 152.

The trust recorded 39 deaths in December.

Meanwhile, the total reported admissions to hospital where the patient was known to have Covid-19 and diagnoses in hospital at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the week of December 28, according to NHS figures, were:

December 28 - 12

December 29 - 20

December 30 - 15

December 31 - 30

January 1 - 20

January 2 - 13

January 3 - 27

