Nearly 40 patients at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust who tested positive for coronavirus died last month, according to latest figures.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital's trust recorded 38 Covid-19 related deaths between December 1 to 31, NHS England data shows.

The total number of deaths of people who tested positive for the virus, recorded at the trust since the start of the pandemic, stands at 136.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds (43796072)

The number of deaths recorded in the last two weeks of December by date were:

December 21 - three

December 22 - none

December 23 - one

December 24 - none

December 25 - six

December 26 - three

December 27 - one

December 28 - four

December 29 - none

December 30 - two

December 31 - one

Meanwhile, the total reported admissions to hospital where the patient was known to have Covid-19 and diagnoses in hospital at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the week of December 21, according to NHS figures, were:

December 21 - five

December 22 - twenty

December 23 - thirteen

December 24 - twelve

December 25 - four

December 26 - fourteen

December 27 - twenty four

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk