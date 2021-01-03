West Suffolk Hospital trust records nearly 40 coronavirus-related deaths in December
Nearly 40 patients at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust who tested positive for coronavirus died last month, according to latest figures.
The Bury St Edmunds hospital's trust recorded 38 Covid-19 related deaths between December 1 to 31, NHS England data shows.
The total number of deaths of people who tested positive for the virus, recorded at the trust since the start of the pandemic, stands at 136.
The number of deaths recorded in the last two weeks of December by date were:
December 21 - three
December 22 - none
December 23 - one
December 24 - none
December 25 - six
December 26 - three
December 27 - one
December 28 - four
December 29 - none
December 30 - two
December 31 - one
Meanwhile, the total reported admissions to hospital where the patient was known to have Covid-19 and diagnoses in hospital at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the week of December 21, according to NHS figures, were:
December 21 - five
December 22 - twenty
December 23 - thirteen
December 24 - twelve
December 25 - four
December 26 - fourteen
December 27 - twenty four
