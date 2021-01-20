Nearly 60 patients at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust who tested positive for coronavirus have died since January 1, according to latest figures.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital trust recorded 59 deaths between January 1 to 17 with eight deaths in one day, NHS England data shows.

The total number of deaths of people who tested positive for the virus, recorded at the trust since the start of the pandemic, stands at 197.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

The number of deaths by date were:

January 1 - one

January 2 - four

January 3 - one

January 4 - four

January 5 - four

January 6 - six

January 7 - one

January 8 - five

January 9 - eight

January 10 - five

January 11 - two

January 12 - three

January 13 - two

January 14 - four

January 15 - three

January 16 - two

January 17 - four

January 18 - zero

The trust recorded 39 deaths in December.

Meanwhile, the total reported admissions to hospital where the patient was known to have Covid-19 and diagnoses in hospital at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the week of January 4, according to NHS figures, were:

January 4 - 19

January 5 - 22

January 6 - 19

January 7 - 16

January 8 - 11

January 9 - 27

January 10 - 15

