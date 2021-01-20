West Suffolk Hospital trust records nearly 60 coronavirus-related deaths since January 1
Nearly 60 patients at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust who tested positive for coronavirus have died since January 1, according to latest figures.
The Bury St Edmunds hospital trust recorded 59 deaths between January 1 to 17 with eight deaths in one day, NHS England data shows.
The total number of deaths of people who tested positive for the virus, recorded at the trust since the start of the pandemic, stands at 197.
The number of deaths by date were:
January 1 - one
January 2 - four
January 3 - one
January 4 - four
January 5 - four
January 6 - six
January 7 - one
January 8 - five
January 9 - eight
January 10 - five
January 11 - two
January 12 - three
January 13 - two
January 14 - four
January 15 - three
January 16 - two
January 17 - four
January 18 - zero
The trust recorded 39 deaths in December.
Meanwhile, the total reported admissions to hospital where the patient was known to have Covid-19 and diagnoses in hospital at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in the week of January 4, according to NHS figures, were:
January 4 - 19
January 5 - 22
January 6 - 19
January 7 - 16
January 8 - 11
January 9 - 27
January 10 - 15
