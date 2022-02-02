A hospital trust in Suffolk has revealed it has delivered more than 38,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its in-house vaccination programme.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) has shared figures of its 'successful' in-house vaccination programme of staff, clinically vulnerable patients and other health and social care colleagues.

Beginning on January 4 2021, the trust, which runs Bury St Edmunds, West Suffolk Hospital, has so far delivered more than 38,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, making WSFT among the highest in the region for staff uptake of vaccination, with 97% and 95% having received first and second doses respectively, and 92% of eligible staff having received the booster dose.

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) team at a walk-in clinic in Brandon.

From December 15 2021, the trust embraced the motto 'no one left behind' and delivered more than 2,800 vaccinations across town centres and care homes, and reached out to vulnerable people self isolating at home.

After running a series of walk-in events in Sudbury and Haverhill, WSFT are now providing vaccines in a number of community settings, including places focusing on children over 12 and young people.

At a recent clinic within an education setting, 30% of vaccines delivered were first doses.

Sudbury Town Hall saw more than 2,000 vaccines given, of which between 10% and 15% were first doses, with a high demand for young people aged between 12 and 15.

In Haverhill, more than 470 people received the vaccine, and the team is now running events in Brandon.

Michael Round, team manager said: "We have been able to spend time with people who were anxious, hesitant, or in need of information, and this has improved take-up.

"As a paramedic I have brought in other paramedics to join the nurses, doctors, pharmacists, and therapists on the team, and these diverse skills help us to engage effectively with a wider range of patients."

Joanna Rayner, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust head of performance said: "Delivering a successful vaccination programme is a real team effort.

"Everyone has consistently risen to the challenge to ensure the population in West Suffolk has been able to access a vaccination – and it isn’t too late.

"We are still running clinics and the team are here to make sure everyone is able to receive a vaccination to protect themselves."

To find out more about getting a vaccine, visit the SNEE website here.