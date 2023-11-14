The NHS trust for West Suffolk Hospital has the fourth highest amount of ‘bed blocking’ in the region as new data reveals the scale of the issue nationally.

A report published by the BBC’s Shared Data Unit revealed West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust had seen higher rates of bed blocking than trusts which run Ipswich Hospital and Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Bed blocking was defined as the patients who no longer met the criteria to be in hospital – but were still occupying a bed at midnight.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

The data, collected between July 1, 2022 to June, 30, 2023, revealed this accounted for 56.3 per cent of patients at West Suffolk.

Figures from the Shared Data Unit highlighted that rates of bed blocking were highest on a Sunday when 72.3 per cent of patients that met the criteria to go home were not able to.

However, overall WSNFT had lower rates of bed blocking than the national average of 57.8 per cent.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSNFT

Responding, Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer for WSNFT, said: “We are very sorry to any patient that experiences a delay in going home once they are well enough to.

“Since the spring, a programme of improvement has taken place to ensure that we discharge patients that are well enough to leave our care in a timely manner.

“This programme has helped us improve our discharge times and will hold us in good stead during the upcoming winter period.”

The trust said that since spring 2023 it had ensured short-stay wards received their first patients by 9am to improve flow through the day.

Staff are also ensuring medicines patients needed to be discharged were requested earlier.