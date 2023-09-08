The trust managing West Suffolk Hospital and Newmarket Community Hospital is looking for volunteers to sit on its board of governors.

The board of governors at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust are charged with a number of key tasks, including the appointment of leaders.

Governors are elected, with applications to run currently open.

The trust oversees health provision locally – including at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury

They are set to close on October 9, with the election itself taking place between October 26 and November 20.

Results will be announced on November 21.

Jude Chin, current chair of the trust, said: “Governors play an important role in overseeing how the trust is managed. They work alongside members and the trust’s leadership team to ensure we meet our goals and provide the best possible care to patients.

“It’s important we have a diverse set of governors to ensure we represent the interests of all trust members and those accessing our services, so please consider putting yourself forward for nomination.”

For more information on the role, visit the trust’s website.