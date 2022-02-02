The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has discussed the way forward after being criticised in a damning NHS report over an ‘intimidating and disastrous’ attempt to identify a whistleblower.

At the trust’s board of directors meeting on Friday an initial action plan was put forward following the findings of the West Suffolk Review, an independent investigation on behalf of the Department for Health and Social Care, which came out in December.

The probe was launched after senior clinicians from West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds were asked for handwriting and fingerprint samples to identify a whistleblower.

Jeremy Over said a full plan and board responses had to be sent to NHS England and NHS Improvement East of England, who commissioned the review, by February 11.

The investigation findings concluded hospital bosses embarked on a ‘flawed and intimidating process that damaged individual staff members and went against any semblance of an open culture in which staff were free to raise concerns’.

Jeremy Over, executive director of workforce and communications with the trust, said the plan, when fully completed, would show the trust’s current position and future steps it would take in relation to some of the learning, reflection and response to the report.

He said: “What the paper attempts to do is to set out what has been happening since then on a number of fronts.

Craig Black, interim chief executive of West Suffolk Hospital NHS Trust. Picture by West Suffolk Hospital. (54652117)

“And the quite challenging work to gather that all together into something that is coherent and comprehensive that provides assurances to many parties that we are on the right track and responding as we should.”

The proposed plan consists of nine draft themes including staff engagement, a restructuring of HR policies and processes and development at board level.

Also a governor-director working group has been set up, with its first meeting on February 17, to look at the findings and help with the process.

On the plan so far, Craig Black, interim chief executive, said: “I think this does represent a really comprehensive look at what the review has told us and how we will respond.

“But this is by no means exhaustive and we will find things that happen as we go along that will have our response at its foundation that will be informed by some of the learning that comes out of the review.”