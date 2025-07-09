The trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds has been recognised for the opportunities it provides for young people interested in an NHS career.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, has achieved the Work Experience Quality Standard Gold Award from NHS England.

Rachel Grimwood, volunteering and academies co-ordinator at WSFT, said: “We offer work experience placements, shadow shifts and student volunteering opportunities at West Suffolk Hospital.

Rachel Grimwood, volunteering and academies coordinator at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSFT

“Last year, we hosted 182 students for clinical shadowing, and we are grateful to our colleagues across the trust, who gave 1,300 hours of their time to support them.”

During the same time period 36 student volunteers joined the trust, giving 2,200 hours of their time.

Ali Devlin, F7 ward manager, said the student volunteers gain a ‘wealth of experience’ working in the hospital.

She said: “I am very proud to say that we have been supporting student volunteers for some time now, and we love having them on the ward.

“While they are initially apprehensive, once they settle they come out of their shell and thrive.”

Rachel Grimwood, volunteering and academies coordinator with Lee Ranson, volunteer services lead, and the gold award certificate. Picture: WSFT

Lee Ranson, volunteer services lead at WSFT, said: “The gold standard reflects the dedication Rachel puts into her work, which is demonstrated in the high-quality experience we provide.

“Rising from the bronze standard two years ago, to gold standard this year is an amazing achievement.”

Mr Ranson added: “We are also seeing the cohort of students grow and are engaging with more students than in previous years across our package of future careers activities.

“Students share with us the positive impact their experience has on them, as they look forward to their future.”