Data has revealed the impact pests are having inside Suffolk’s hospitals, with one NHS trust in the county spending £2,690 dealing with rats, fleas and mice - in two years.

A Freedom of Information request, submitted by the Liberal Democrats, highlighted particularly ‘shocking incidents’ at East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Ipswich Hospital.

More than 150 pests have been reported at the hospital in Heath Road, between January 2021 to January 2024.

These range from a fox spotted in a corridor, to mice coming in and out of the maternity entrance doors.

Cockroaches and and rats were also reported in various locations across the hospital site.

Nick Sammons, director of estates and facilities at the trust, said: “We take pest control seriously at ESNEFT.

“We want to provide the best environment possible in our hospitals for our staff to work in and so we can deliver high quality care for our patients.

“We use contractors to identify and deal with any issue quickly so patients and staff are not affected.

“Keeping our clinical and non-clinical areas pest free is essential. We take a proactive approach to maintain these standards and keep any issues under control.”

A spokeswoman for ESNEFT said the trust had chosen not to disclose the amount of money spent on pest control because it wanted to achieve value for money from public funding, when negotiating future contracts.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), recorded 22 reports of pests between 2022 and 2024.

At West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, there have been reports of rats in the emergency department and fleas in the tactical office.

Pigeons caused issues above the plant room of the intensive therapy unit, with WSFT spending £894 installing nets to prevent the birds and deep cleaning droppings.

At Newmarket Community Hospital rats have been dealt with in courtyards, at the site in Exning Road.

In total WSFT spent £2,690 on pest control between June 2022 and January 2024.

A spokesman for the trust said: “The trust takes pest control extremely seriously and responds to all reports of pests across its estate urgently and robustly.

“The trust has proactive measures in place to prevent pests, such as netting for pigeons in areas they are known to congregate, a rigorous cleaning schedule, continuous monitoring of the estate and monthly inspections.”

WSFT was only able to disclose data from June 2022 onwards, due to its supplier changing its accounts system.