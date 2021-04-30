Bosses at West Suffolk Hospital have warned of potential noise and disruption during the construction of a new 32-bed ward.

The decant ward will mainly be built off site before being craned into place at the Bury St Edmunds hospital, in Hardwick Lane.

However, the hospital is warning patients, visitors, and nearby residents that there could still be noise and disruption during the 'accelerated' construction, with workers on site 24-hours a day for 10 days from tomorrow.

Bosses have asked patients and residents to bear with them.

Steve Dunn, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption this work may cause, but this new decant ward is vital to minimise disruption to patients while we carry out maintenance work in the current building.

"The ward is designed so that it can be put in place quickly and also has the potential to be moved and re-used in the future."

The construction is scheduled from 8am tomorrow to 8pm on Monday, May 10.

To minimise disturbance at night, vehicles will switch off engines when not in use and silence their reversing sirens.

Lighting will be also be kept to a minimum.

The hospital has written to nearby residents with details of a 24-hour hotline for any concerns, and is working with West Suffolk Council to monitor the works.

