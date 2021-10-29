A baby and child remembrance service, which supports parents and relatives who have lost a young person in their lives, has a new venue this year.

The West Suffolk Hospital chaplaincy hold the service to support relatives and NHS staff who may have cared for them.

Due to visiting restrictions at the hospital, the service will now take place at Southgate Church in Caie Walk, Bury St Edmunds.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

Deputy lead chaplain Rev Stephen Griffiths said: "This is an important service for parents who have been through the very difficult loss of a child, and for many of our staff who share in that pain with those they have cared for.

"We are very grateful to Southgate Church for providing an alternative venue for us, while visiting restrictions to limit the number of people coming into the hospital are in force."

