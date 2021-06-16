West Suffolk Hospital has announced a change to its maternity services to allow two birthing partners to stay throughout the duration of labour.

The Bury St Edmunds hospital's trust revealed the move will start from tomorrow in an easing of restrictions at the Labour Suite and the Midwifery Led Birthing Unit.

Gill Walsh, senior midwifery matron for inpatients at West Suffolk Hospital, said: "I'm delighted to announce that from tomorrow we will be reintroducing second birthing partners for all service users that would like one for labour and birth."

Support partners will be required to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test from the last 24 hours.

