Staff at a neonatal unit within a Suffolk hospital are 'delighted' after achieving top accreditation in which the unit demonstrated it has sufficient processes and facilities to provide high-quality family-centred care.

West Suffolk Hospital's neonatal unit, in Bury St Edmunds, was awarded the Bliss Baby Charter Gold Accreditation following an assessment by Holly Sullivan, the charity's baby charter programme lead, and volunteer assessors Lynne Wainwright and Jonny Pearson.

The unit has worked hard to provide individualised care and support for families and ensure a smooth transition from the unit to home. The unit is particularly proud that information from staff is shared with families, and explanations of procedures and care are delivered clearly and in a timely manner.

Frances Frost, baby charter lead for the unit, said: “Achieving the Gold Award accreditation for the Bliss Baby Charter is testament to the total care and hard work ethics of our neonatal unit. The commitment of the staff whilst being appraised through our journey from bronze, silver and finally the gold has been very supportive.

"I feel privileged that I have been so involved in the instigation and subsequent acknowledgement of the outstanding integrated family care provided by our unit."

Ward manager Karen Ranson added: "We are committed to each family and their babies through holistic family centred care. Our sole aim is to deliver the best quality care from dedicated trained staff, to achieve the highest quality outcomes for sick and premature babies and their families.

“We recognise the need for parents and staff to be partners in care. We believe this can be achieved through mutual trust, respect, and effective communication, to develop the parenting role by providing information, support and guidance tailored to the individual family needs. This accreditation proves our commitment to family integrated care and demonstrates how our team strives to work closely together with our families to embed the high standard of care set out in the Bliss Baby Charter principles.

“We are delighted that Bliss formally recognise our teams’ ongoing commitment to put our babies and their families at the centre of everything we do, and we pledge as a team to continue to do so.”

The addition of a unit psychologist offers support to families and to staff, whilst staff work hard to promote parent and family wellbeing.

Feedback from parents suggest that free parking, access to sensory toys and the availability of an extensive amount of clothing and blankets are valued.

One parent who spent time on the hospital's neonatal unit was Laura, whose son was born 26-weeks premature in March 2022, weighing 1lb 13oz.

She said: "He spent 97 days in hospital which was the most challenging time of our lives.

"We would like to thank all the staff at the neonatal unit at West Suffolk Hospital for their remarkable nurturing support. The incredible team were outstanding when Theo has medical issues, but also during the long periods of waiting where they supported us to care for him. There is a family-like feel on the unit which helped us get through the long days.

“We were nervous bringing little Theo home due to his breathing, but the Community Team gave us the confidence through the transition and Theo is now thriving as a happy 6-month-old."