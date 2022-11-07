Brian Keane arrived in Suffolk in 1999 – aged not quite 25 – with a bag of clothes and an ancient Volkswagen Polo he’d bought for £100.

Equipped with vision, ambition and, he cheerfully admits, a touch of youthful stupidity, he had also just bought a hotel.

He had sold pretty much everything he owned to buy The Riverside, in Mildenhall, with the help of investment from his family.

Brian outside the Riverside Hotel, which is one of six owned by Cameron Ventures Group. Pictures: Mark Westley

“When you’re young and stupid you don’t really know it’s a risk. I was wet behind the ears,” he said.

But the gamble paid off. He now heads a company that owns six hotels plus a construction business ... and which has just been named West Suffolk Business of the Year for the second time.

The accolade for Cameron Ventures Group came last month in the Bury Free Press Business Awards, the culmination of the West Suffolk Business Festival.

Brian Keane with his wife Kelly and their sons Callum and Ciaran

Judges were impressed by its achievements, growth, ambition, resilience and community engagement. It also won the Investors in West Suffolk category.

“We were surprised when we won business of the year. When we won in 2018 we were much smaller,” said Brian.

“We’re on a growth curve now. It was nice for the judges to see we have made some great big strides since Covid. It was a great feeling.

“A lot of hard work has been involved, but it’s the people behind the bars, in the kitchens, carrying plates, who do the real hard work.”

The Riverside at Mildenhall was Brian’s first hotel – and his company has now bought it back

The company’s support for the community includes helping the Presidents Sporting Club charity which raises money to give less able-bodied children the chance to take part in sports.

“We also support local children’s football teams and react to circumstances,” said Brian. “And we carried out a charity night at the start of the Ukrainian war to raise funds to assist the refugee crisis.

“Locally we have offered all holders of a blue light card 20 per cent off at our hotels as a thank you for all they do for the local communities.”

The Riverside Hotel in Mildenhall

Brian, who owns the business with his wife Kelly, said the secrets to a successful business included solid foundations, a leadership team with a wide spread of experience, willingness to listen, and to recognise when you’re getting it wrong.

They are lessons learned in a career that began at the very bottom of the hospitality ladder, polishing cutlery in the kitchen of a hotel in St Albans.

“They funded me to go to college. I moved fairly quickly at a young age through the management structure then took a risk of going to a hotel on the Isle of Wight as deputy manager. Promotion to general manager followed.

“In 1998 I won the Acorn Award for people in hospitality they think are going to make it in the future.Then I moved to Burnham Beeches Hotel, in Slough, where the England football team used to stay."

General manager Julie Campbell with staff members Zoe Hind, Alicia Clark and Lynsey Pested at the Riverside Hotel

In May 1999 he left to come to Suffolk. “When I won the Acorn Award I got talking to some bank managers. I bought the Riverside Hotel pretty much to learn how to run a business. I was working 18 hour days.

“It was a massive learning curve. When you’re a general manager someone else pays the bills.

In 2005 he sold the Riverside to Swallow Hotels. Meanwhile, The Bell, in Mildenhall, was also bought and sold on.

“Then I realised as part of a non-competition agreement I’d signed away the right to operate a hotel in the area, and had to get another job. I decided to build houses, so I went back to college.”

Cameron Ventures Group owner Brian Keane (left), director of revenues Michelle Rex and operations director Sean Riley

The building business he set up is still part of Cameron Ventures Group – which is named after Cameron, Brain’s 25 year-old son from his first marriage. It does all the construction work in the company’s hotels.

But, when it was once again a possibility, he realised he still hankered after his hospitality roots. “In 2011 I said to Kelly I think we should buy a hotel again.

“I was online looking at the Diss Express, and saw the Brome Grange Hotel was closed.

“I contacted the paper and said could you put me in touch with the owner because I’d like to buy it. It had been closed for two years. Kelly thought I’d lost it – again.”

But Brian had spotted a golden opportunity. Brome Grange became the first of their new group of hotels.

The couple, who have been together since 2001 and have two sons Ciaran (11) and Callum (seven), now also own the Park Hotel, in Diss, which they bought 18 months ago.

Meanwhile The Priory, in Bury St Edmunds, The Cedars, in Stowmarket, and the Ipswich Hotel had also been acquired and improved.

His vision all along has been to look out for hotels where he could see scope for investment, improvements and increasing the business.

And The Riverside is now once again part of the Cameron portfolio. They bought it back last year. “It has just got four stars from the AA, and its first AA rosette for food,” said Brian.

“They are all Best Western Hotels, which is a marketing badge – they don’t own any part of them.

“Our ambition is to grow. We like hotels where we can build more bedrooms, and we’re looking to expand in other parts of the country as well as in our heartland here.

“We’re just completing an extra nine rooms at the Park Hotel, and are planning a new head office in the centre of Mildenhall.

“Stowmarket has a £2 million extension approved, and Ipswich a £1.2 million extension. We’re also hoping for more expansion at the Priory.”

Covid hit hospitality particularly hard. The company’s operations director, Sean Riley, said: “We had to completely change our kind of business. It included Amazon van drivers, and hiring rooms to people running courses.

In some hotels we ran ‘dark kitchens’ producing food for firms like Uber Eats and Deliveroo.”

Brian added that while Covid meant reducing their workforce, they now employed more staff than before – 250-plus people.

Private investors now put money into their projects. “Our industry is quite challenging,” he said.”You have to keep investing, and keeping cash to grow.

“The business is worth more than £15 million and the plan is to double that. We are always looking at the future – what’s next?”

He said his experience in construction showed him the importance of good foundations, and the same was true of the hotel trade,

“Laying foundations … I learnt that building houses. With running hotels, some people make it look pretty but don’t do the basics.

Director of revenue services Michelle Rex, who has years of experience working in hotels all over the country, said: “We are trying to build the foundation for expanding before we grow.

“It includes a new revenue management system to help us analyse the market more and sell competitively.”

Sean, who used to work in South Africa as executive chef at the southern hemisphere’s biggest conference centre, said customer feedback was also important. “We judge ourselves – seeing how we are performing internally.

“With staff it’s about making sure we have the right people in the right hotels and that they have the right tools to monitor their performance.

“Our leadership team are all from different places in hospitality. We also bring in people from other industries. They will challenge you and say ‘why?’

“They will ask the ‘stupid’ question and that will make you start thinking. We also have different characters in the room, some cautious, some gung-ho.”

Brian said: “Listening to people is important when running a business, also knowing when you are getting it wrong and being prepared to go back to the start.

“We have grown but we are still a small family business and one of our aspirations is to keep that family culture. We share a percentage of our profits with the team.”

Other ways of bonding employees together include a staff lottery, family barbecues, and a national lottery syndicate.

While improving and expanding their hotels is crucial, helping people to develop is important too.

“People can start at the bottom and go up to the top as a general manager,” he said.”It’s one of the only industries in the world where you can get into a senior position at quite a young age.

“We’ve had apprentices who have gone on to the next level somewhere else. We’re a stepping stone – giving them knowledge and opportunities to go on to bigger and better opportunities.”

He said for anyone looking to get into the hotel business, as he did, sound advice was invaluable.

“One of the good things to do starting out is to get a mentor you can trust. Find someone with experience in what you are doing.”

He also said you don’t need to have the ready cash to buy a hotel. “People will back you if they can see your plan will work. You could also rent one and then show people what you can do.”

He is also happy to be approached for guidance. “Anyone out there who would like to start in the hotel sector, and would like advice, ask us.

“We want to give back to the industry that has given us so much. Sometimes you just need someone to believe in you. That’s the big challenge.”