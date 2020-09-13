For those wanting some late summer sun, you're in luck.

Temperatures are set to reach above mid 20 degrees over the coming days in Suffolk .

They will reach a high on Tuesday, with the Met Office forecasting peaks of around 27 degrees in parts of the region.

Temperatures are set to reach 27 degrees in certain areas on Tuesday. Credit: Met Office.

Temperatures today are expected to reach up to 23 degrees.

Things are expected to cool down by Wednesday however, with temperatures around low 20's expected.

