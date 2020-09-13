Suffolk set to bask in close to 30 degrees heat
Published: 10:39, 13 September 2020
| Updated: 10:41, 13 September 2020
For those wanting some late summer sun, you're in luck.
Temperatures are set to reach above mid 20 degrees over the coming days in Suffolk .
They will reach a high on Tuesday, with the Met Office forecasting peaks of around 27 degrees in parts of the region.
Temperatures today are expected to reach up to 23 degrees.
Things are expected to cool down by Wednesday however, with temperatures around low 20's expected.
