West Suffolk Hospital extended the opening hours of its new minor emergency care unit as it tried to manage an increased demand in A&E.

Data from the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, shows that A&E attendances were 11 per cent higher in January compared to the same time last year.

National NHS targets state that by March, 78 per cent of patients arriving at A&E should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

A&E target

In his report to the WSFT board, last week, Dr Ewen Cameron, CEO of the trust, said its performance against the four hour standard in December was 62.1 per cent - against a trajectory (expected path) of 73 per cent.

Dr Cameron said this was due to high levels of demand for urgent and emergency care services and a seasonal prevalence of flu cases, which saw an earlier rise than in previous years.

Dr Ewen Cameron CEO of WSFT. Picture: Mark Westley

In his report, Dr Cameron said: “This has impacted ambulance handover at times and meant many of our patients have been waiting longer than we would like.”

Minor emergency care unit

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer for WSFT, said despite the pressure the trust is facing in emergency care, the performance against the four hour target is improving.

She said: “Due to our preparation ahead of this seasonal spike in demand, we have developed our urgent and emergency care services to help prevent avoidable admissions and reduce waiting times in our emergency department.”

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSFT

To help meet patient demand, the trust extended the opening hours of its minor emergency care unit (MECU), which opened in October.

Patients with minor injuries are triaged at reception in A&E, before being treated in the modular unit next to the main hospital building.

Initially, MECU was open from 9am to 9pm each day - it then opened to midnight on a two-week trial basis.

A spokesman for the trust said: “The minor emergency care unit’s opening hours were extended from 9pm to 12am for a period of two weeks on a trial basis, which finished yesterday.

“Pending review, the unit will revert back to its previous hours.”

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Ambulance transfer waits

At the end of December ambulance handover times peaked at West Suffolk Hospital.

On December 29 the average wait time to be transferred, from ambulance to hospital, was two hours and 22 minutes.

That day a total of 35 patients waited more than an hour to be transferred.

Nationally, the target is that all handovers between ambulance and A&E must take place within 15 minutes, with no patients waiting more than 30 minutes.

Figures published by the NHS today show that one month on, the situation had improved.

On January 29, the average ambulance transfer time at WSFT was 22 minutes and 30 seconds.

No patients had to wait more than an hour to be transferred, 13 had to wait more than 30 minutes and 42 had to wait more than 15 minutes.