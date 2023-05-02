More news, no ads

A house was broken into and a was car stolen from a property in Red Lodge, near Bury St Edmunds yesterday.

At some point between between 3.15pm and 5.15pm, an unknown person entered a home in Turnpike Road by smashing a window in the door.

The person scoured the property and found car keys.

A house was broken into and a car was stolen from a property in Red Lodge. Picture: Google Street View

A black Mitsubishi L200 pick-up, with a vehicle registration of FN65EZZ, was stolen from the driveway.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Suffolk Police CID West Team 2 on 101 quoting 37/25207/23.