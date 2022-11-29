House prices and building costs remain a 'significant risk' to financial returns from a council-owned housing development company, according to an officer report.

West Suffolk Councillors will next week be asked to approve proposals within the 2023 - 2024 business plan for Barley Homes.

Barley Homes is the council's housing development company with available investment loan facility of £14.25 million, funded by a mix of capital receipts and the Investing in our Growth Agenda fund.

West Suffolk House, headquarters of West Suffolk Council

A report to the council's cabinet meeting on December 6 says the company has 'made good progress' in achieving its aims for 2022.

These have included progressing sites set out in its previous business plan at Stonemill Park and Westmill Place in Haverhill.

Barley Homes has delivered 63 homes through these, of which 19 are affordable.

The report also states that 'significant progress' has been made on a pipeline site in Great Barton and one in Rougham.

An alternative option for College Heath Road, Mildenhall, is also to be discussed which will allow 83 homes.

A number of future potential development sites, including the land option at Great Barton are being explored by Barley Homes and the council as part of an ongoing process.

However the report states that house prices and building costs 'remain a significant risk' to any housing development, and the council's ability to obtain a financial return from the company.

The reports adds that proposed changes to planning policy, current market conditions and exit from the EU, also remain a risk and 'will need monitoring closely'.

It says that should a significant negative change in local, regional or national trends, emerge, which are closely monitored, options will be assessed to decide a way forward.

The current level of equity the council has in Barley Homes is £600,100.

Officers have recommended that no change is needed to the £14.25 million investment fund which then provides financial returns to the council through loan receipts and dividends payments.

In addition to current sites, opportunities are being evalulated include thos emerging from public estate programmes, sites for sale on the open market, and sites that have not been devloped yet, or may have stalled.

West Suffolk Council have looked into and evaluated 17 sites in 2022, with a current pipeline list totalling 40 sites.

It has allocated £410,000 to facilitate the spending on gaining planning permission on allocated sites, along with feasibility studies and further pipeline sites.