Apprenticeships can transform your life. But they are not just for youngsters straight out of school – they can be the key to a mid-life career change, or promotion with an existing employer.

The pathway often dubbed ‘earn as you learn’ could be the way forward regardless of age.

Just ask Rebecca Mooney. She is doing a dental nurse apprenticeship after a career in teaching – describing it as a tough but positive change that has made her push herself out of her comfort zone.

Spencer Pettitt, carpentry apprentice at West Suffolk College who won 3rd year student apprentice of the year from the Institute of Carpenters, with IOC president Geoff Rhodes

“The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted lives around the world, including mine,” said Rebecca, who works at a dental practice in Stowmarket.

“Up until March 2020 I had been living and teaching on the island of Sicily for the previous 15 years.

“When the pandemic hit and shut everything down I decided to use the upheaval in a positive way and re-evaluate my life.

“The distance from family was difficult in such a hard period, so I knew the first step would be to move back to be closer to my immediate family in the UK.

“My life had become purely focused on work and I felt I was becoming burnt out. So I decided I needed to change my career path.

“I decided to inform myself on jobs that would encompass subjects I had become interested in whilst teaching in Italy.”

Rebecca had completed her education in Bury St Edmunds. She was aware of the opportunities available at West Suffolk College, and saw that they would welcome mature students.

“Upon evaluating the role of a dental nurse and seeing how various skills I already had could be transmittable, I decided to enrol on the WSC dental nurse apprenticeship programme.

“This has been a tough but positive change, it has made me push myself out of my comfort zone and try something new.

“The practice I am working in has been supportive and understanding of me and my progress and I am beginning to see the doors that will be open to me once I complete the course,” she said.

Monday sees the start of National Apprenticeship Week which shines a light on the huge benefits for employers and apprentices alike.

West Suffolk College, with long experience of running apprenticeship programmes, is staging events for would-be applicants and employers, building up to its apprenticeship awards ceremony next Friday.

Carpentry apprentice Danny Featherstone who competed in the WorldSkills competition for West Suffolk College last year

The college currently has 1,727 apprentices, working for 968 different employers, enrolled across 65 programmes.

It offers courses from construction and building services, and hairdressing – where apprenticeships have long been a traditional way in – to childcare and education, science, and IT.

Others include business and accounting, engineering, healthcare, hospitality and catering, management, motor vehicle services, and teaching and learning.

And whereas at one time the intake would have been limited to those who could attend the college in Bury, remote learning has opened up opportunities for apprentices living much further afield.

What became vital during Covid lockdowns has continued and now forms an integral part of the syllabus.

Phil Stittle, executive director for Business Development, Strategic Growth and Partnerships at the college, said: “Remote or blended learning has increased over the last 24 months which has allowed our geographical reach to also increase.

Phil Stittle, West Suffolk College’s head of business development

“Each apprenticeship programme is different and we try and ensure a flexible approach whilst still maintaining the highest quality possible.”

Joe Sadler, a business development executive at the college, said the remote learning option was popular for science courses.

“The way the world is now there is a lot more need for science professionals,” he said. “We have some apprentices in London, some in the north of England.”

The courses are open to anyone aged 16-plus. There is no upper age limit with people in their 30s and 40s among those studying at the college.

Programmes can last anything from one to four years. The college runs a free recruitment service for people wanting to take on an apprentice.

Applicants are screened and filtered by the college then employers interview as normal. Others choose to recruit for themselves.

The ‘earn as you learn’ slogan still applies but the emphasis is now very much on the learning.

“Regular meetings are held between employers and the college to make sure the apprentices are doing the things that match up with what they are being taught,” said Joe.

Grace Fussey works at Altered Image Hairdressing in Newmarket. “I decided to do a hairdressing apprenticeship on leaving school as I thought this would be the best way for me to learn the trade,” she said.

Hairdressing apprentice Grace Fussey

“By doing an apprenticeship you are in a salon full time, working hands with clients. While working alongside a great team of qualified stylists I was able to develop my skills quickly and pick up techniques on the job.

“I enjoyed getting to attend college once a week to learn more of the theory side too. It was also a good opportunity to create friendships with other people doing the same course and encourage each other to progress further.

“I believe that doing an apprenticeship straight from school allowed me to develop into a confident individual by working with the public, dealing with difficult tasks and general face to face customer service daily.

“Another bonus of doing an apprenticeship meant I would be able to earn a small income which allowed me independence and even treat myself to things I may not have been able to if I stayed in full time education.

“Once I finished my Level 2 diploma, I decided to continue my learning journey and enrol on to the Level 3 hairdressing apprenticeship programme. This is a great opportunity for me to develop my skills even further and learn more advanced techniques within the industry.

“A qualification in Level 3 hairdressing will mean I stand out from others having secured more advanced skills. I started my Level 3 programme in November 2021 and I am loving every second.

“I continue to develop daily, have the opportunity to use my new skills at work and specialise in particular aspects of hairdressing. For anyone thinking of doing an apprenticeship, I believe it’s a no-brainer and everyone should take the opportunity.”

Kayleigh Elmer did not have far to go to attend her course. She is employed by West Suffolk College as an apprenticeships administrator, and in 2019 began a Level 4 associate project manager programme.

Kayleigh Elmer, apprenticeships administrator at West Suffolk College, who also did an apprenticeship at the college

“I have enjoyed the opportunities provided through my apprenticeship such as being able to shadow colleagues attending high profile businesses. I have also attended a Women in Project Management conference which was very inspiring,” she said.

She also enjoyed being able to learn in the workplace through colleagues’ experience as well as from her tutor.

Kayleigh’s job inclues setting up accounts, marketing, answering enquiries from businesses and students and helping with events.

“Doing the apprenticeship has meant I have been involved more with funded projects and projects to improve processes internally,” she added. “I would recommend the course to anyone looking to progress their career within business.”

Holly Lewenz, who did a business administrator apprenticeship with the East of England Co-op, said it made her feel a lot more independent and confident to do things.

Quoted on the college website she said: “It has supported my confidence in doing certain things that I wouldn’t have necessarily thought about.

“I chose to do an apprenticeship because I’m able to earn whilst I learn and it gives me the chance to learn at my own pace and have support from a mentor and assessor at the same time.

“I would definitely recommend apprenticeships, no matter what career path they decide to take.”

West Suffolk College is marking National Apprenticeship week, which takes place from February 7 to 13, with a series of events that will create a pathway for the next generation of apprentices to come through.

It aims to shine a light on the positive differences apprenticeships can make to employers, the wider economy and people’s lives.

The college is encouraging employers to promote the outstanding work their apprentices have been involved in over the past year, so they can highlight the many benefits apprenticeships bring to businesses of all sizes.

Monday, February 7

Website and social media take over. People can check out the apprenticeship information video, click through different pages and read more about how they can benefit from apprenticeships.

Tuesday, February 8

More apprenticeship and training information, with an employers’ breakfast at Edmunds Restaurant on the college campus.

It will be a chance to discuss what an apprenticeship could look like for them, and network with other employers discussing the success of existing apprentices.

Wednesday, February 9

An information evening for those who are looking for an apprenticeship, and their parents. It will be held at the college’s Gateway Building from

6.15-8pm.

Thursday, February 10

Employer breakfast at Suffolk One in Ipswich from 7.30-9.30am.

Friday, February 11

The Apprenticeship Awards at Edmunds Restaurant at 6.15pm will recognise the outstanding apprentices currently in learning and make sure all their hard work and determination is appreciated. This event is invitation only.

A college spokesman said: “We’re so excited to not only inspire and help the future apprentices, but also acknowledge the fantastic work which has already been carried out by existing apprentices within our community.”

National Apprenticeship Week brings together apprenticeship ambassadors, MPs and the local community who strive to give the best opportunities possible.

Employers looking for an apprenticeship and wanting to find out more, or wishing to celebrate an apprentice they currently have, are invited to contact the college.

For more details or to register for the information evening go to www.wsc.ac.uk/find-a-course/apprenticeships. To attend an employers’ breakfast email apprenticeships@wsc.ac.uk