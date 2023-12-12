The latest draft of a blueprint for homes and employment development in West Suffolk up to 2040 is set to be discussed next week.

West Suffolk councillors will be asked next Tuesday to approve the West Suffolk Local Plan going out to a third stage of consultation early next year.

The new local plan will allocate sites for 5,211 new homes alongside 9,075 homes which already have planning approval, along with a windfall allowance of 1,200 homes.

West Suffolk Council’s headquarters, in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

The total number of homes the district needs to deliver over the plan period is 13,702, but the local plan deliberately over-allocates to allow for flexibility over the plan period.

Cllr Jim Thorndyke, cabinet member for planning, said: “At the heart of this plan are the people we are elected to represent. Through this local plan we are looking to deliver more affordable and sustainable housing that can cater and adapt to people’s changing needs.

“We are looking to ensure the supply of good quality housing for our growing communities so children and grandchildren can choose to stay in the area where they grew up and find a home of their own.”

The latest draft plan includes policies to deliver more affordable homes and sustainable housing through measures including solar panels on roofs where possible.

If adopted, the local plan will also require a proportion of new homes to be more accessible, so they can be adapted to people’s changing health needs and reduces the impact on health and social care.

Other policies include introducing space standards for rooms and gardens for all new houses as well as access to open space for flats.

Once adopted, the local plan will ensure funding from developers is secured to pay for infrastructure such as education provision, highways, footpaths and cycleways.

In Bury St Edmunds, one new location for strategic housing and employment growth has been identified off Rougham Tower Avenue.

The overall 63-hectare Rougham site could provide 20 hectares of employment land, 500 homes and community facilities.

The site includes the remaining part of the World War Two airfield, most recently used by Skyward Flight Training before its departure earlier this year.

A report to councillors said: “While the extent of the whole allocation is shown on the map, the housing settlement boundary has not been defined.

“The housing settlement boundary and extent of the employment area will be established through the masterplan process and engagement with the local community and key stakeholders.”

Rougham Tower Avenue joins five strategic sites around the town previously identified in the former St Edmundsbury Core Strategy – construction is under way at two (Marham Park and Lark Grange) – while a further three existing allocations at north-east Bury, south-east Bury and west Bury are re-allocated.

The plan also makes provision for 86 hectares for employment growth.

By allocating land for housing and employment the local plan should help to protect other areas from harmful, speculative development and ensure residents and elected councillors have a say on planning applications.

The Government sets out several stages of public consultation a draft local plan must go through in its preparation.

The draft West Suffolk Local Plan has already been shaped by the first stage issues and options public consultation in 2020, followed by the preferred options consultation in 2022.

The submissions stage draft builds on the evidence from hundreds of representations received in the two previous rounds of public consultation.

This third round of consultation will form a legal test of the plan to check it ahead of submitting to the Secretary of State.

A Government appointed planning inspector will then hold an examination in public before the plan returns to the council for adoption.

Once adopted, the local plan will replace all existing development plan documents, except for made neighbourhood plans.

Cllr Thorndyke added: “The local plan allocates land for employment growth ensuring existing business can expand and retain jobs in our area, as well as encouraging the growth of new businesses and attracting others. All of this is crucial for the future of our local economy.

“I believe we have a strong and robust draft local plan ready for consultation. I look forward to discussing it with my colleagues.”