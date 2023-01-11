A £20,000 donation from Tattersalls in Newmarket to West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, has been revealed in a new report looking at MPs additional earnings.

Figures from Sky News and Tortoise Media, show what donations, earnings, gifts and benefits MPs in Suffolk have received since November 2019.

As well as the donation from Tattersalls, one of the main auctioneers of race horses in the UK, Mr Hancock earned £4,740 from the Daily Mail newspaper.

Former Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: Mark Westley

In total the former health secretary has earned, been donated, or been gifted £157,100 since December 19, 2019, this in addition to his salary as an MP.

This compares to Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge who have both declared nothing.

NHS doctor and MP for North Ipswich and Central Suffolk Dr Dan Poulter declared the most additional earnings, gifts and donations of the Suffolk MPs.

MP for Bury St Edmunds Jo Churchill. Picture: Mark Westley

Dr Poulter declared £170,600 in total, £126,700 of this money came from his NHS work.

Full details of what MPs in Suffolk have received can be found on the Sky News website.

The figures have been released as part of a project called the Westminster Accounts.

All MP’s mentioned in this article have been approached for comment.