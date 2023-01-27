Matt Hancock reveals charity donations after I'm A Celeb appearance
Matt Hancock has revealed how much he has given to charity after appearing in the I'm A Celeb jungle.
The West Suffolk MP, who will not be standing at the next election, lasted 30 days - a total of 720 hours - in the Australian camp of the hit ITV show.
Records on the MP’s register showed that on December 14, 2022, he received £320,000 from Lifted Entertainment, ITV Studios, for the appearance.
Ahead of going in, Mr Hancock said he wanted to "show what I am like as a person" as well as raising awareness of dyslexia.
More than 1,000 complaints were made to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over his participation.
Now a spokesperson for Mr Hancock has said he has "donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”
The register also showed he had been paid £48,000 for an interview and the serialisation of his book, Pandemic Diaries, in the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday newspapers.
He also earned £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - the 80 hours of filming for that was while Parliament was in recess between September 24 and October 8 last year, before he headed to Australia.
His appearance on the Channel 4 show is expected to air later this year.