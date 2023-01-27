Matt Hancock has revealed how much he has given to charity after appearing in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

The West Suffolk MP, who will not be standing at the next election, lasted 30 days - a total of 720 hours - in the Australian camp of the hit ITV show.

Records on the MP’s register showed that on December 14, 2022, he received £320,000 from Lifted Entertainment, ITV Studios, for the appearance.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock. Picture: Mark Westley

Ahead of going in, Mr Hancock said he wanted to "show what I am like as a person" as well as raising awareness of dyslexia.

More than 1,000 complaints were made to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom over his participation.

Now a spokesperson for Mr Hancock has said he has "donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

The register also showed he had been paid £48,000 for an interview and the serialisation of his book, Pandemic Diaries, in the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday newspapers.

He also earned £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - the 80 hours of filming for that was while Parliament was in recess between September 24 and October 8 last year, before he headed to Australia.

His appearance on the Channel 4 show is expected to air later this year.