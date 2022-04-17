Suffolk's Chief Constable gives an overview of what's been keeping the county's police officers busy in the last month.

March saw west Suffolk concentrating on County Lines Intensification week from the 7th to the 13th. This is a national initiative targeting County Line drug dealing.

This method of dealing sees criminals preying on young and vulnerable individuals in order to achieve their goals. It is therefore particularly pleasing to get good results from the hard work and efforts of the officers engaged in the week of action.

Steve Jupp, Suffolk's Chief Constable

The targeted approach used many different policing resources such as plain clothes officers, the dog section, our proactive teams such as Scorpion and our engagement team (Kestrel) not to mention local officers from Safer Neighbourhood teams and the Neighbourhood Response teams.

You can understand from those involved that this is very much an opportunity for all of our officers to work collaboratively with the common goal of disrupting and deterring this criminality whilst simultaneously offering support for vulnerable individuals.

The week commenced with multiple warrants being conducted at the same time. There were several briefings that took place using a large number of officers and we worked with British Transport Police staff to effectively resource the operation.

We successfully recovered a large quantity of drugs and three people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply offences.

Throughout the week warrants were conducted along with disruption visits where we linked in with partner agencies to support a unified approach.

This culminated in an operation that supported efforts being made inside and outside of Highpoint Prison to minimise opportunities for any drug dealing there.

We worked with prison staff to conduct stop searches and also used ANPR technology to assist with our efforts. Again, this operation had a good level of success.

Taking the week in its entirety in west Suffolk 11 people were detained on suspicion of drugs related offences, 50 wraps of cocaine, 78 wraps of heroin, and 1050 unknown controlled pills were recovered.

28 vulnerable addresses were visited and over 30 juveniles were engaged with. Two offensive weapons were seized as well as a number of mobile devices laptops and iPads.

We will look to explore all investigative opportunities that items such as phones allow us.

As a result, we will continue to build our intelligence picture so that more positive and proactive work can be delivered. A sum of £2,000 was also seized which will be applied for through the Proceeds of Crime Act at a later stage.

It is too early to say what charges and or convictions will come from this hard work and set of excellent results.

What is clear though is that Suffolk officers will continue to tackle county lines at every given opportunity.

We do not restrict ourselves to individual weeks of action as we constantly review and develop our intelligence to support our zero tolerance on drug dealing, especially when vulnerable individuals are taken advantage of.

The public continue to play a big role in helping develop the intelligence picture and we encourage them to continue sharing pertinent information with us to assist in a community approach in tackling this matter.