One year ago today, on March 24, 2020, Suffolk recorded its first coronavirus death.

Seventy-five year old Jane Jay, from Ixworth, had tested positive for the virus on Mother's Day and died the following day.

It was a day that not only Jane's family, but all Suffolk residents, had been dreading. The virus we had watched sweep across China and mainland Europe in the weeks before, leaving a trail of death and despair in its wake, had reached our county.

Boris Johnson announced that all non-essential businesses would have to close as the country entered lockdown

Just the day before, Boris Johnson, the prime minister, had ordered everyone to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Restaurants and pubs closed their doors, not knowing when they would be able to welcome customers again.

Office workers cleared their desks, preparing for weeks, which soon became months, of working at home.

Social distancing and queuing for essential shops became the norm last spring. Picture: Chris Davey.

The elderly and those with underlying medical conditions were told to remain indoors.

It was a scary time for everyone, full of worry and wondering.

But true to Suffolk spirit, the county rose to the challenge, determined to unite and get through the pandemic together.

Volunteers

It’s lovely that wonderful people are coming forward to help us - Sam Reid, Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw founder

Volunteer networks were set up in many villages and towns, including Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Sudbury.

These saw groups of residents volunteer to go shopping and pick up prescriptions for, or even make a friendly phone call to those who were shielding within their homes.

Newmarket Town Council pledged £10,000 to help set up the town's scheme, to which hundreds signed up in the days after lockdown was announced.

Hazel Stenson and Ernie Broom set up a volunteer group for Howard estate in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Riders at the Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw also stepped up to help those in need, after the lockdown restrictions called a stop to passenger rides.

Founders Libby Ranzetta and Sam Reid, along with their team of volunteers, worked everyday to deliver prescriptions, collect shopping orders and transporting leftover food from restaurants and cafés to foodbanks.

Speaking in March last year, Sam said: "We started the rickshaw as a way to stop people feeling isolated so it’s important to us to provide this service.

Sam Reid on the rickshaw, helping deliver essentials to vulnerable people.. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ve even had more volunteers who want to get involved. It’s lovely that wonderful people are coming forward to help us.”

The Sudbury Community Network was also formed last spring and aimed to assign volunteers to various tasks to complement their skill set, such as helping at a food bank, delivering food to individuals who are self-isolating, or completing administrative work

Andrew Stewart-Darling, senior pastor at Stour Valley Vineyard, said he believed that the community responses to lockdown would create 'many stories of kindness, generosity and sacrifice'.

Volunteers, Sam Line, Emma Fisher, Lauren Bokins, Douglas Hall, Corinna Gawthrop and Karen Davies volunteered to deliver food and medicine to people in Newmarket who were shielding themselves. Picture by Mark Westley

“We will hear of people who have put the needs of others before themselves, and how they have gone above and beyond to help their self-isolated neighbours," he said in March 2020.

“I am confident that we will come out of this crisis as a stronger, more united community and, what’s more, be proud of what we have achieved together as a town.”

Community activities

As well as creating volunteer groups, communities came together to show support not only for key workers, but also for neighbours, friends and family.

Suzy Stennett and other residents in Culford Heath have made a scarecrow, rainbow and heart which are at the side of the road to show appreciation for the NHS. Picture by Mark Westley

Colourful snakes made out of painted rocks appeared in towns and villages, with residents asked to create their own designs to add.

Rainbow artworks also began to appear in windows, doorways and gardens to show solidarity and gratitude to the NHS workers battling to save lives in Covid wards.

A family in Great Whelnetham went the extra mile and employed their teddy bear to cheer up the community.

Audrey Woodhouse and her mum Janice with one of the many scenes they created for Bear in their garden. Picture: Mark Westley

Audrey Woodhouse, her fiancé Thomas Kennedy and her parents Janice and Alan set up different scenes in their house and garden, which showed Bear taking part in various hobbies, including fishing, bird-watching and drinking in his favourite pub.

Restaurants

Many businesses across the county had to adapt quickly to the changes, after lockdown saw all restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops closed until further notice.

But within hours of the announcement, restaurants had created takeaway menus, with special deals for those shielding.

Mac Street Kitchen operated a ready meal and grocery delivery service out of The George in Cavendish to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured: Bonnie Steel. Picture by Mark Westley

For the first time, roast dinners and three course meals, complete with a bottle of wine, were being delivered to people's homes - allowing them to enjoy a night 'out' from the comfort of their homes.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk