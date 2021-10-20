School holidays can dent the family budget, so with that in mind we set a challenge: Half-term fun in West Suffolk with two adults and two children for £100 – is it possible?

The answer is yes! It was a challenge, but we've managed to compile a packed timetable for the school holidays within a tight budget. So, here's our plan for an October half-term packed with wallet-friendly activities.

We've made the assumption drinks, snacks and packed lunches will be taken from home (if you do want to eat out, you will need to increase your budget) while we also have not included car parking charges as in many cases season tickets are available, or it is possible to walk to some locations.

Rougham Estate is preparing to open Rougham Pumpkin Patch for the first time this October (51514615)

Saturday, October 23

For a gentle (and seasonally-appropriate) start to half-term, we are heading to Rougham Pumpkin Patch.

This year, Rougham Estate is hosting its pumpkin patch for the first time, so it is the perfect opportunity to stomp around a field (definitely keep your wellies on for this) and select your pumpkin out of the thousands grown on site.

As well as pumpkins, the patch is hosting a giant sandpit, family games, selfie opportunities with the Rougham Estate scarecrow and refreshments.

Entry – the patch is open from 9am-5pm – is free and pumpkins cost from £1-£6. Payment is cashless so remember to take your card along.

For more information, go to: https://roughamestate.com/farm/pyo-pumpkins/

Cost: £4 (on the assumption you choose a medium-sized pumpkin).

Nowton Park Picture Mark Westley. (51514612)

Sunday, October 24

Get up bright and early (for a Sunday morning), pull on your cosy clothes and wellies and head to Nowton Park Hallowe'en Trail, in Bury St Edmunds.

All are invited to the park for seasonal fun from 9am-3pm daily throughout half-term.

Entry for the park's 'spooktastic' trail around the Nowton Park Maze is free – but only the bravest will be able to answer all the spine-chilling questions in store...

No booking is required – simply collect a trail from the visitor centre.

Cost: Free

Pumpkin Patch & Maize Maze, Undley Road, Beck Row, families picking their pumpkins, enjoying the maize maze and other activities a straw bale pyramid and pumpkin carving demonstrations..Picture by Mark Westley. (51514153)

Monday, October 25

Fingers crossed for dry weather, as today it's time to visit one of the longest-established pumpkin patches in the region.

This is the 22nd year of Undley Pumpkin Patch and there's plenty on the timetable to keep all ages entertained for hours. Just remember your wellies and an umbrella (and warm clothes if temperatures have dropped, as it can be windy).

Undley attractions this year include:

Hallowe'en Maize Maze, which includes the chance to solve the riddle and win a prize. Entry costs £6 per adult, children £4 or £17 for a family of four (ages three and under free).

Pumpkin picking direct from the vine, with a fleet of wheelbarrows to transport your ornamental gourds and squashes back to the car. Prices range from 50p-£6. Straw bales will also be for sale this year.

Face painting – covid guidelines permitting – priced from £3-£4 depending on the design chosen.

Giant inflatables in the shape of a witch's hat, giant pumpkin and farm assault course, will be back and covered from the elements, costing £3 per go.

A free straw bale pyramid will tempt big and little explorers, while free pumpkin carving demonstrations can provide inspiration.

For more information and to book free tickets – there was good availability for October 25 when we checked – go to https://undleyfarmevents.co.uk/

Cost: pumpkin and gourds £6, face painting £3 (we'll give the maze a miss to keep costs down) = £9

Bradfield Woods Visitor Centre

Tuesday, October 26

Today, Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Bradfield Woods National Nature Reserve is hosting its Wild Families: Room on the Broom session, when you can join witch, cat, dog and frog for activities in the woods.

Meet at Bradfield Centre for the session, which runs from 10am-noon and includes wand and broom making, bubbling potions and mud monsters.

It's best suited to children aged three upwards (who must be accompanied) and organisers are urging everyone to dress appropriately for the weather.

Booking is essential. Tickets, costing £2.50 for adults and £4.50 children, are available here: https://www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org/events/2021-10-26-wild-families-room-broom-bradfield-woods

Cost: £14

Brandon Country Park

Wednesday, October 27

On Wednesday, take a drive to Brandon Country Park for Pumpkin Fest, from 10am-3pm.

Pumpkin Fest promises crafts, food and fun stalls, spooky storytelling, a circus and hooping workshop, a puppet show, the chance to buy pumpkins to carve, a ghostly trail and more. Fancy dress is encouraged.

Tickets, costing £2.50 per person (under twos free), are available at https://leapinghare.org/

Cost: £10

Thursday, October 28

Thursday's entertainment starts in the afternoon, when it is time for the whole family to change into Hallowe'en costumes.

Why should everyone dress up, you might ask? Well, because tonight it's a family-friendly fright night at Newmarket Museum.

Families and young children are invited to take a tour by torchlight and watch history come alive, meet the ghosts of Charles II and his housekeeper and join a witch hunt.

Five witches will be hidden around the house – find them all and win a goody bag – while all those in fancy dress can head to the bakery for your free brownie.

The event runs from 4-6pm, with adults wearing fancy dress pay £3 each (£5 if not in fancy dress) and children free.

Book tickets at https://www.nhrm.co.uk/event/family-friendly-fright-night-at-the-museum/

Cost: £6 for two adults in fancy dress

Hallowe'en pumpkins

Friday, October 29

On Friday, you'll get the chance to put the pumpkin carving skills you witnessed at Undley to good use in Haverhill, at East Town Park's pumpkin carving event.

Meet at the visitor centre for this session, with slots available at 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

Each child will receive one pumpkin to carve with a design of their choice, with all tools and materials provided.

But be warned – things might get messy!

Tickets cost £10 per child and are available at https://www.whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk/whats-on/details.cfm?id=426347&ins=895990

Cost: £20

CUL Knettishall Heath summer. (51610911)

Then, on Friday evening it's time to grab your torches and head to Knettishall Heath for Halloween on the Heath – After Dark.

From 5.30-8pm, families are invited to the heath for Hallowe'en-themed fun following a trail, looking for creepy crawlies by torchlight, making wands and more.

Of course, fancy dress (and appropriately warm clothing underneath) is encouraged at this event, which is intended to be light-hearted rather than scary.

Tickets, costing £15, are available at https://www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org/events/2021-10-29-halloween-heath-after-dark-friday-29th-october

Cost: £17

Lackford Lakes. Picture by Mark Westley. (51610914)

Saturday, October 30

After a restful daytime, it's time to head out for another early evening activity: Once upon a time 'Trick or treat' at Lackford Lakes Nature Reserve from 5.30pm.

Billed as a Hallowe'en event with a twist, families will be able to to walk around the lakes after dark following a pumpkin trail, visiting trick or treat hides and hearing from spooky story tellers.

With five different trick or treat stations and four spooky short stories there is lots to get excited about while seeing the lakes in a new way.

Fancy dress is encouraged, but be aware event is aimed at children aged six upwards due to its spooky nature.

It will take an hour to get around the trail, with participants urged to take their own torch or lantern and a bag or container to collect their treats in.

Tickets, costing £20 for up to six people, are available at https://www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org/events/2021-10-30-once-upon-time-trick-or-treat-saturday

Cost: £20

Needham Lake

Sunday, October 31

Today, we are venturing out of West Suffolk to Needham Lake for a morning walk to blow away the cobwebs.

One of the benefits of Needham Lake is free car parking, others include its lakeside, woodland and river walks alongside play areas and an easy-access path around the lake.

A walk around the lakeside path takes about 20 minutes and is buggy friendly for those with younger visitors. Dogs are also welcome, but must be kept under control.

Later, as night falls, it is time to get dressed up and either be a considerate trick or treater, or stay at home and hand out treats to any spooky visitors.

Cost: Free

Monday, November 1

It's time to breathe a sigh of relief and pack the kids off to school again. Our job is done.

Total cost for half-term: £100

