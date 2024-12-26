Christmas comes but once a year - but do you know how to celebrate it Suffolk style?

SuffolkNews did some research into dialect terms you could use this season while celebrating the festivities.

Here’s what we came up with - but can you add to the list our festive list of traditional Suffolk dialect terms - and do you know what they mean?

Suffolk. Picture: iStock

Some may have been lost in the mists of time, others are still in use today.

How many do you know?

Hulva/hulver: Holly or evergreens collected for festive decorations in home or churches.

Presents under the Christmas tree. Picture: iStock

Hobbly Gobbles: Turkey cocks

Chimbly: Chimney

Meat in the Main: Roasted meat under done.

Home Done: Sufficiently cooked through

Snewtin(g): Snowing

Frawn: Frozen

Slivva: A sliver of cake

Snap-dragon: A winter-time party game

Tayters: Potatoes

Saace: Sauce

Rot-gut: Poor quality ale

Others you could use this Christmas

Waddledickie: Donkey

Chaites: Left over food

Cupla three: More than two

Bor: Friend

Blabber: Can't keep a secret

On the drag: Late

Jiggered: Surprised

Rum: Odd

Ewe: Owed

Suffolk Phrases

That tree is sloightly on the huh: The tree is at an angle

How yer gittin' on?: How is everyone?

That ole mawther git roight on my wick: That woman really irritates me

That hooly snew last noight: We had a lot of snow last night

A rum ol' mawther: A remarkable woman

He git on ma wick: He really annoys me

Oi hint never sin nuth'n loike that: I've never seen anything like that

Sorry I'm on the drag: My apologies for being late

Can you add to the list?

Use the comment section below