30 traditional Suffolk words and phrases you could use this Christmas
Christmas comes but once a year - but do you know how to celebrate it Suffolk style?
SuffolkNews did some research into dialect terms you could use this season while celebrating the festivities.
Here’s what we came up with - but can you add to the list our festive list of traditional Suffolk dialect terms - and do you know what they mean?
Some may have been lost in the mists of time, others are still in use today.
How many do you know?
Hulva/hulver: Holly or evergreens collected for festive decorations in home or churches.
Hobbly Gobbles: Turkey cocks
Chimbly: Chimney
Meat in the Main: Roasted meat under done.
Home Done: Sufficiently cooked through
Snewtin(g): Snowing
Frawn: Frozen
Slivva: A sliver of cake
Snap-dragon: A winter-time party game
Tayters: Potatoes
Saace: Sauce
Rot-gut: Poor quality ale
Others you could use this Christmas
Waddledickie: Donkey
Chaites: Left over food
Cupla three: More than two
Bor: Friend
Blabber: Can't keep a secret
On the drag: Late
Jiggered: Surprised
Rum: Odd
Ewe: Owed
Suffolk Phrases
That tree is sloightly on the huh: The tree is at an angle
How yer gittin' on?: How is everyone?
That ole mawther git roight on my wick: That woman really irritates me
That hooly snew last noight: We had a lot of snow last night
A rum ol' mawther: A remarkable woman
He git on ma wick: He really annoys me
Oi hint never sin nuth'n loike that: I've never seen anything like that
Sorry I'm on the drag: My apologies for being late
