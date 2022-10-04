Residents in energy inefficient or low income households may quality for a new council scheme to tackle heat loss in their homes.

West Suffolk Council is urging the public to check whether they can get the help they need to save on energy bills over the winter period.

Those with a household income of less than £30,000 or with low energy ratings - within bands D to G - may be entitled to have work done, which includes improving insulation.

The Marjorams had their home insulated as part of the scheme. Picture: West Suffolk Council

While this is being targeted at people who own their homes or pay a mortgage, people in rented accommodation can also apply, provided their landlord pays for part of the work.

Conservative Councillor, Sara Mildmay-White, the portfolio holder for housing, said: “We want to help as many households as we can. We appreciate that many residents will be anxious about the cost of living and their winter fuel bills. Insulation work will make a real difference and help people to stay warm while using their heating less.

"It can also help keep their home cooler in the summer. I would urge anyone who thinks they may qualify to sign up and tell others about this work.”

Chris and Ann Britton also benefitted from the scheme. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The council said it has already performed work on 150 households, costing around £1.5 million.

It has plans to do 150 more by March, after which the current phase of Government funding will end.

West Suffolk Council has spoken to residents who had work done on their homes - a recent report by the authority suggests 97 per cent of respondents found their home stayed warmer for longer.

Residents can check for an energy performance here, which could provide information on energy efficiency in their homes, and give advice on how to improve it.

The council said that if a certificate is not present, one will be carried out as part of the scheme.

Residents who may be eligible for the scheme can register here to be considered.

After registering, a council representative will discuss which improvements best suit their homes.

The scheme is subject to Government criteria.

Conservative Councillor Andy Drummond said: “This is another part of our work in the battle against climate change. As a council we are committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030 but we are also working to support our residents and businesses in helping our environment as well.

"These energy efficiency improvements will cut domestic carbon dioxide emissions, which all adds up to cleaner air and a better environment for us all.”