The Mildenhall Hub is set to be official opened this afternoon with a plaque unveiling to celebrate the event.

The £39 million facility, in Sheldrick Way, aims to bring together education, health, leisure, community and public services all under one roof.

The town's library, Abbeycroft leisure facilities and Mildenhall College Academy moved to the site June and since then other hub partners have also relocated into the building.

The town's library, which is situated in the atrium of the Mildenhall Hub, opened in June - pictured are Cllr Jo Rayner, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs, Denise Gray, library manager, Kate Ashton, executive library manager, and Jack Norman, property manager for Suffolk Libraries.

Ahead of the official opening, Councillor John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: "The Hub is about the future and the communities it serves.

"This has been a project that has been years in the making, one that I am proud to say includes many environmental features in its smart design and one that has received national recognition for its vision and ambition.

"It also shows just what can be achieved when everyone works together, even during the pandemic and has made a vision now a reality being enjoyed by our communities in this wonderful part of West Suffolk.”

The unveiling will be carried our by members of the community the hub serves.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall