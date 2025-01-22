A human rights group has called for action from the England Men’s Cricket Team at the upcoming Champions Trophy in response to the Taliban’s treatment of women.

More than 160 politicians from across the spectrum wrote to the England and Wales Cricket Board calling for it to boycot its match against Afghanistan on February 26.

Avril Dawson, chairperson of Amnesty International Bury St Edmunds, said it wants to highlight the ‘shockingly inhumane’ treatment of women in the country and hopes to hold a meeting addressd by a speaker with direct experience soon.

Amnesty International Bury St Edmunds has called for action from thr England Cricket Team. Picture: iStock

Avril Dawson, chairperson of Amnesty International Bury St Edmunds, said it would be very unfortunate if the match took place as if it was ‘business as usual’. Picture: Submitted

She said: “There are arguments on both sides regarding a boycott. We are pleased a debate has been provoked.

“Whatever happens, it would be unfortunate if the match took place as if it was ‘business as usual’.”

Josh Cantrell, captain of Bury and Suffolk, said England should not boycott the game as cricket is not about politics.

Josh Cantrell, captain of Bury and Suffolk’s cricket teams, said England should not boycott the game against Afghanistan. Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s for them to play and show what their country can do on the cricket field and not in terms of politics,” he said.

“They can show respect to them (Afghanistan), let them play cricket and not focus on the politics.”