Beck Row, Lakenheath and Brandon homes hit by power cut
Published: 13:44, 10 September 2020
| Updated: 13:45, 10 September 2020
Hundreds of homes in West Suffolk have been hit by a power cut.
UK Power Networks says it is investigating a 'high voltage overhead electricity line fault' which caused the power cut in the areas of Beck Row , Lakenheath and Brandon .
About 357 homes in five postcode areas - CB6 2, IP27 0, IP27 9, IP28 8 and IP29 5 - are affected.
UK Power Networks estimates electricity will be restored by 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
