The new headteacher of a Suffolk independent school has spoken of her delight at becoming the first female head in the school’s 142-year history.

Claire Bentley will become the ninth to take the leading role at Culford School, near Bury St Edmunds, since it was founded in 1881.

Having joined the school in 2014, first as deputy head of the prep school and since 2019 being in charge of both prep and pre-prep – Mrs Bentley had been acting headteacher since January.

The new headteacher of Culford School, Claire Bentley. Picture: Tom Soper

On her appointment, she said “I am delighted to have been appointed. Culford has a well-earned reputation for excellence in and out of the classroom and I am excited to be leading the school as it continues its mission to unlock the potential in every pupil.

“We are resolutely ambitious for each and every one of our pupils and will continue to support them in becoming academically successful, globally-minded and compassionate young people.”

With 40 applicants from a range of top schools applying to take over from former headteacher, Julian Johnson-Munday who was sacked in July, the board of governors said they were unanimous in their decision to appoint Mrs Bentley.

Mark Donougher, the chairman of governors, said: “I am delighted that Claire has accepted the position as the new head at Culford.

“In her new leadership role she will continue to be a pivotal part of the school’s strategy, and following a rigorous selection process, the governors and I are confident that Claire has the vision, values and passion to take the school forward. I wish her the very best.”

Culford School, which educates more than 860 pupils, aged between one and 18, is one of ten schools within the Methodist Independent Schools Trust.