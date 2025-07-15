A town resident played his part in helping to smash a rugby world record and raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Zac Sutton, 41, of Bury St Edmunds, was part of the team which played the game for 36 hours straight at Mullingar Rugby Club, in Ireland, on the 18th and 19th of June.

In all 91 players, male and female, took part in the mammoth challenge, which has generated nearly £120,000 for the charities Wooden Spoon, LooseHeadz and the Lions Trust.

Zac Sutton, of Bury St Edmunds, played a 29-hour part in smashing a rugby world record at Mullingar Rugby Club, in Ireland. Picture: Submitted

Zac, who is a scrum-half, is a social rugby player and has just stepped down as head coach of the Suffolk senior men’s team after five years.

He is on the Eastern Counties committee for Wooden Spoon.

“This was one of the most demanding physical challenges of my life at the age of 41, even with scheduled breaks and rest periods,” said Zac.

Zac Sutton, of Bury St Edmunds, plays as a scrum-half and said he 'couldn't be prouder' of the fund-raising effort of the challenge. Picture: Submitted

“But due to other player injuries I played for 29 hours of the 36, but I loved every minute of it.”

“Sometimes heads dropped but spirits remained, even when the going got tough, through muscle soreness and strains and when it was cold and damp through the night, right into playing in 27 degree heat on the second day.

“The atmosphere in the last hour, and everyone that came to witness, was electric.”

Zac only managed to get 40 minutes of sleep in between his playing stints.

He paid tribute to the amazing sideline volunteers who helped throughout the challenge, as well as the team managers and support staff from the various charities.

He said taking part was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ as well as a chance to make his children proud of their dad.

“I couldn't be prouder to have taken part and of all the other crazy individuals who did too, we knew what the end goal was and that kept us in the game” said Zac.

“So many children and struggling individuals will benefit and that is down to the support and generosity of all those that donated.

“I just want to thank them profusely. We did it.”

He added the challenge was all topped off with a half time pitch walk during the Lions versus Argentina game at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, on the Friday night.

In total, accounting for stoppages, the men played for 34 hours and 48 minutes and the women 26 hours and 33 minutes.

The challenge is just awaiting official world record certification.