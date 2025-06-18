A man who says boxing gave him purpose during a dark time of his life is launching a boxing gym in Bury St Edmunds.

Chas Driscoll, 33, is preparing to open the doors to St Edmund Boxing — his very own gym in Eastern Way, near Bury Bowl, after running community sessions across the town for more than a year.

Chas first launched his club in February 2023 by initially holding classes at Westbury Community Centre and other places around town including King Edward VI School.

After building a strong following and securing a permanent premises in partnership with Pushforward, based on the Moreton Hall estate, Chas said he is excited to welcome people to the gym’s opening event on Tuesday, July 1.

“I’m absolutely buzzing”, he said. “I feel like I’m living the dream.

“We want to build a boxing club for the people of Bury — no matter your background.

“We had everyone at the community centre — from my dad in his 50s, to mums and daughters, to doctors and surgeons. That’s what made it so special.”

Chas, who left his full-time job to focus on the boxing club, first discovered boxing at 23 — a turning point which helped him through personal struggles and gave him the structure he needed.

After falling in love with the sport, he even had a fight at York Hall in Bethnal Green which is known as the home of British boxing and the venue where many legendary fighters began their careers.

“It gave me a reason to get up in the morning,” he said. “I had to be fit to keep boxing, so I had to run, I had to train — and that structure helped me when I was going through a rough time.

Chas with young boxer Logan English.

“I believe you don’t even need to get in the ring to benefit from boxing. The confidence, the discipline, the motivation — it all ties in.”

After working with groups across Bury, including at Revolution Fitness and a disability support group at Westbury Community Centre, Chas realised there was a demand for an accessible, beginner-friendly boxing club in the town.

He particularly enjoyed coaching at Pushforward — an education group which supports young people who are not in mainstream education.

The experience proved so successful that Pushforward became the main sponsor for his new venture.

The new gym spans 1,500 square feet and has been fully kitted out with professional equipment thanks to the group’s funding contributions.

Classes will run with Pushforward pupils from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, during term time — and the gym will also host junior sessions, mixed boxing, a women-only class and more.

The club also has a growing group of competitive fighters including one who recently boxed in London and another fighting in Newmarket.

You can find out more at stedmundboxing.co.uk or follow the club on Instagram @stedmund_boxingclub.

“I’ve always wanted to open a boxing gym without the fear factor,” Chas added. “Walking into a boxing club can be intimidating if you don’t know how to box, but hopefully my big smiley face at the door will help people feel at ease.

“When you walk in, you might feel a bit nervous — but I guarantee those nerves will disappear when you see the amazing atmosphere we’re building here.”

The gym’s official opening is set for 6pm on Tuesday, July 1, with former professional boxer Kevin Mitchell attending to mark the occasion. All are welcome to join the event.