West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is once again in the national spotlight for a widely-mocked TikTok video inspired by the Barbie movie.

The former health secretary, whose constituency includes Newmarket and Haverhill, was filmed on a beach lip-syncing ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the blockbuster film.

Mr Hancock, who competed on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! last year, titled the clip ‘I am kenough!’.

The 13-second clip has been viewed 3 million times, with almost 400,000 likes.

It has been met with a bemused response from viewers.

Here are some of the top comments:

→ “Matt Hancock is everything the Barbie movie is trying to fight.”

→ “What on earth is going on in the House of Commons???????”

→ “Everyday in this country feels more and more like Black Mirror.”

→ “Matt Hancock singing along to I’m just Ken was not on my 2023 bingo cards.”

→ “Possibly the stuff of nightmares.”

→ “Definitely Kenough.”

→ “I think bro missed the point of the film.”

→ “This pushed me over the kenedge.”

→ “Fr they should do a cover of the movie with him as Ken.”

→ “I can’t deal, i’m kenough but like this is not okay.”