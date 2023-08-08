Some of the top responses to West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock’s viral Barbie TikTok video
West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is once again in the national spotlight for a widely-mocked TikTok video inspired by the Barbie movie.
The former health secretary, whose constituency includes Newmarket and Haverhill, was filmed on a beach lip-syncing ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the blockbuster film.
Mr Hancock, who competed on I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! last year, titled the clip ‘I am kenough!’.
The 13-second clip has been viewed 3 million times, with almost 400,000 likes.
It has been met with a bemused response from viewers.
Here are some of the top comments:
→ “Matt Hancock is everything the Barbie movie is trying to fight.”
→ “What on earth is going on in the House of Commons???????”
→ “Everyday in this country feels more and more like Black Mirror.”
→ “Matt Hancock singing along to I’m just Ken was not on my 2023 bingo cards.”
→ “Possibly the stuff of nightmares.”
→ “Definitely Kenough.”
→ “I think bro missed the point of the film.”
→ “This pushed me over the kenedge.”
→ “Fr they should do a cover of the movie with him as Ken.”
→ “I can’t deal, i’m kenough but like this is not okay.”