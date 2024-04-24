A former town councillor has launched a crowdfunder to stand as an independent General Election candidate for West Suffolk.

Katie Parker, 48, of Rougham, said she wants to become an MP to give people a better choice other than the Conservatives and Labour.

The mum of two young sons was a Bury St Edmunds Town councillor for four years, first for Labour and then the Breakthrough Party.

Katie Parker. Picture: Mark Westley

She has experience of drug addiction and domestic abuse and has worked in rehab drug services and run day programmes for addicts and alcoholics.

Born in Scotland, she moved to Ipswich aged 10 and came to Bury St Edmunds 20 years ago to enter rehab at Focus12.

Mrs Parker said: “Parliament needs a breath of fresh air. It needs more ordinary, real people who have experienced real life problems and want to do things differently.”

She has launched a crowdfunder to produce leaflets and is aiming to raise about £2,000.

On her political values, she said she wanted to bring our broken public services back into public ownership and see more investment in them.

Mrs Parker also listed the environment and respect for our planet, being anti war and pro peace, more social housing and more investment in infrastructure such as roads.

She would also campaign for more NHS dentists, a fair and efficient asylum system and respect for all humans regardless of culture or race.

On her crowdfunder she said: “I understand what it is to struggle, to overcome difficulties and I don’t accept that this is as good as it’s going to get.

“I believe in a fairer society, treating all fellow humans with respect, respect for our environment, that no one in this country should be hungry.

“This coming election brings the chance to do things differently.”

Click here for the crowdfunder.

West Suffolk Conservative MP Matt Hancock is standing down at the next election.

Nick Timothy is set to represent the Conservatives, Henry Batchelor will stand for the Liberal Democrats and Mark Ereira-Guyer for the Greens.