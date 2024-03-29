The new landlord of the Three Horeshoes pub in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, will welcome customers for the first time this evening.

Antony Brazier, 34, had tears in his eyes when he had photos taken in front of the pub earlier this month.

The father-of-two said: “I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long.”

Mr Brazier’s children, Tiara, 14, and eight-year old Tristan, were eager to get their first look inside the Three Horseshoes and stay there with their dad.

Speaking earlier this week, he said: “It is all on track for Friday, we’ve been hard at work since we got the keys sprucing up the place and making it ready for customers.”

The pub in The Street is the first that Mr Brazier has run

It will open at 4pm today and Mr Brazier is expecting a packed out opening night.

A total of seven members of staff will work at the pub, a mixture of people that have worked there previously and some new faces.

Gem Carter, who has worked on-and-off at the venue for eight years, will be one of those that customers may recognise.

The kitchen at the pub will open tomorrow offering homemade classics and desserts, as well as gluten free and vegan options.

There will also be a children’s and Sunday lunch menu available.

Popular quiz nights will be returning to the pub, the first of which is on Thursday, April 18, at 8.30pm.