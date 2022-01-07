Anger has been aimed at the management of West Suffolk Hospital after a 77-year-old mother was left outside its accident and emergency department on a cold night for more than an hour to be triaged.

It comes as the Bury St Edmunds hospital declared an internal critical incident due to 6.5 per cent of the site’s workforce being absent due to sickness – 3.2 per cent of those being Covid-related.

Richard Turner’s mum, Patsy Irons, called an ambulance to her Acton home on December 30 after experiencing breathing problems and the pair were urged to go to the Hardwick Lane site after a problem with her ECG readings.

Patsy Irons waiting outside West Suffolk Hospital's accident and emergency department. Pictures by Richard Turner.

Patsy contracted Covid-19 on December 27, so Richard informed the department when they arrived and was told to wait outside for someone to come and see them.

He said: “After about 25 minutes a nurse came out and told us all the Covid beds were taken and they did not have any room so they would do her preliminary checks outside and duly hooked her up to a monitor and got her a wheelchair.”

Richard and his mum, who was in her pyjamas, slippers and a dressing gown, were left outside for around another 40 minutes until he went in to complain.

He said: “If they had said for us to sit in the car so they could get sorted then we would have done but just to leave her outside and not give us any timescale of when things were going to be done was bang out of order.”

A West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said they were investigating the incident.

They said: “We take patient experience very seriously and we are very sorry to hear about Ms Irons’ recent experience which caused distress to both her and her son.

“On this day, the Covid-19 assessment area within our emergency department, which is prioritised for patients who are critically unwell with the virus, had no capacity.

“Due to the current volume of Covid-19 patients coming to the hospital, we have at times unfortunately had to ask some patients to wait in their cars until a space becomes available.

“We encourage any patient or family with any concerns to contact our patient advice and liaison service via email at PALS@wsh.nhs.uk or on 01284 712555.”

Patsy was finally taken inside for treatment after more than an hour and Richard, who emailed the chief executive and the hospital’s customer care line after all of this took place, is now seeking answers into why this happened.

He said: “I am not angry at the front-line staff, who we all know are under a lot of pressure and doing their utmost, I am frustrated that the management had no contingency plans in place for Covid-19 positive patients who come to A&E – meaning a 77 year-old woman had to spend so long outside on a December night.

“I want to know if they think it is acceptable and what are they are going to do in the future so that no one else has to go through something like this.”

The other issue the pair had was that, due to restrictions, Richard was not allowed to go in with his mother and when she came out after four or five hours she had been given steroids to take home but could not tell him why she had been prescribed them.

Richard said: “When we got home I rang the hospital and said my mum was very confused and could they tell me what happened while she was in there.

“The lady on the other end just seemed to laugh and say she could not tell me what happened either, but as my mum was let out she must be fine.

“This whole situation just needs answers really. Why were we left out in the cold for so long and why was nothing given to my mum in writing to explain to me what treatment she was given when she was in there for those four or five hours?

“I just feel the management really need to take responsibility and look at the systems they have in place for these things.

“To help those with Covid-19 that are going into the hospital and for those looking after them when they come out.”

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the site, said that the patient advice and liaison service (PALS) had been informed of what had happened to Patsy and Richard that evening and were currently conducting an investigation into the incident.