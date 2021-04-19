A snorkeling enthusiast exploring the depths of a Suffolk waterway made an extraordinary find after discovering more than 100 pieces of jewellery.

Nicola Crockford was snorkeling along Lee Brook, in Freckenham, on Saturday morning when she found a pillow case floating among the flotsam and jetsam against a fallen tree.

When she peered inside, she was amazed to find a treasure trove of jewellery including watches, necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets.

Nicola Crockford pictured last year when she received the Jiangsu friendship award, which is given to foreign nationals whose work in China helps significantly improve social or economic development. Picture: Mecha Morton

The 56-year-old returned to Lee Brook, a tributary of the River Lark, yesterday with her husband to explore further and spotted more sparkling items beneath the surface, near Beck bridge, including jewellery, three safes, four laptops and a bike.

Ms Crockford, of Tuddenham, said: "It was quite hilarious. We were going to look for fish and we found jewels."

She estimates they recovered more than 100 pieces of jewellery and among the haul was a Tiffany bracelet, an Armani watch and diamond earrings.

One of the watches found was still working. Picture: Nicola Crockford (46329821)

Ms Crockford, who is principal policy officer at the RSPB, handed the jewellery to Suffolk Police and suspects they were stolen.

"Presumably some thieves have been driving past and either gone through the jewellery and decided they didn't want it or they've been surprised so they've chucked it over the bridge," she said.

A police spokesman said the items would be kept in storage 'for safe keeping' and they are investigating to find 'the rightful owners'.

Ms Crockford said she was 'thrilled' with the 'amazing' find and on Twitter compared Lee Brook to a 'Generation Game conveyor belt' guarded by Stone loach and Bullhead.

Nicola recovered more than 100 items of jewellery. Picture: Nicola Crockford (46329825)

"I've got two young daughters and I thought they would be interested in the jewellery," she said.

"We sat in the sun untangling it all. Most of the jewellery wasn't to the taste of any of us but it was really fun."

She said one of the watches still worked and gave the right time, while they also found a couple of wallets - one containing a bank card which expired in 2015.

Nicola found four laptops beneath the water. Picture: Nicola Crockford (46329819)

Ms Crockford placed the larger items such as the laptops on the river bank to prevent them from damaging the eco-system.

She began snorkeling in the rivers around the area last August and can't wait to see what she discovers next.

"Now whenever I go snorkeling near bridges I'm going to be looking out," she added. "You never know what you're going to find."

