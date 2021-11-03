A recovering drug addict who was in and out of jail and sleeping rough on the streets says he has turned his life around thanks to a council support service.

Kane, not his real name, started taking drugs aged 15 and his life spiralled into addiction, prison and homelessness, but now in his 40s, he is clean and housed, which he credits to West Suffolk Council's housing service.

He said: "When you are an addict on the streets, getting support is everything.

The number of rough sleepers in West Suffolk has reduced from 36 to about nine since 2018

"Without it I would probably be in jail or back on the streets. It is about breaking the cycle. I couldn't ask for better help than I have had."

The council has highlighted Kane's story as it encourages people to support Bury St Edmunds charity Bury Drop In through the Looking for Change campaign.

Bury Drop In helps the homeless including rough sleepers and the campaign encourages people to donate directly to the charity to ensure the money benefits people who are ready to move into more settled and permanent accommodation.

West Suffolk Council is encouraging people to support the Looking for Change campaign

Since West Suffolk Council formed its rough sleeper service in September 2018, the number of rough sleepers has reduced from 36 to about nine.

The authority has invested in different types of accommodation across the district and has enough places to house all those who are rough sleeping this winter.

However, accommodation is only part of the picture – as Kane knows only too well.

“I got into drugs at quite an early age," he said.

"A few years back I was in and out of jail, I didn’t give a care about anyone.

The Looking for Change campaign encourages people to donate to Bury Drop In

"I was homeless. The rough sleeper service housed me, I took drugs and I threw it back in their face. I was out of control.

"One time I got housed and I lasted two days. I couldn’t settle, I was all over the place. I didn’t really care for myself."

The rough sleeper service includes expertise in addiction support and mental health.

Kane, having been in temporary accommodation for nearly five months and clean from drugs for three months, is looking forward to the future and getting his own home where he can carry on rebuilding his life.

“I’m taking care of myself, looking after myself, caring about my personal hygiene and how I look – and it’s all thanks to the help of the rough sleeper service, I can’t big up them enough," he said.

Of the nine people who are currently rough sleeping, all have either previously been accommodated or have been offered accommodation but declined.

West Suffolk Council is continuing to try to help all nine with support and accommodation.

If you know or suspect someone is sleeping rough, the quickest way to report it to the council’s rough sleeper service is using Streetlink www.streetlink.org.uk – the service then gets an alert and they will go and speak to the person to try to get them the help that they need.

The Looking for Change campaign encourages people not to give money to people that they see on the streets because sometimes the people presenting themselves as rough sleepers to people out shopping, are accommodated while in other cases the money they receive is being spent on feeding their addiction, making it harder to get them to engage with the support and accommodation available – in effect keeping them on the streets.

Where people are accommodated it may jeopardise their accommodation undoing some of the good work that has taken place to try to help them.

Looking for Change instead challenges people to think about the reasons why they give – and instead give to the charity.

The money is then used to help people who have previously been rough sleeping and subsequently stayed in temporary accommodation while they got support for any mental health or addiction issues that they may have, and are ready to move into more settled and permanent accommodation.

In Bury St Edmunds, people can support the campaign through a text by typing BSE followed by the amount (so for £5 type BSE5) and send to 70085.

You can also donate online at https://burydropin.echoleft.com/fundraising/bury-looking-for-change/donate

In Newmarket, the campaign which was launched by the Newmarket InterFaith Forum and Bury Drop In, people can support the campaign through a text by typing NKT followed by the amount (so for £5 type NKT5) and send to 70085.

You can also donate online at https://echoleft.com/fundraising/newmarket-looking-for-change/donate

