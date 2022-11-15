Tonight MP Matt Hancock was in the unusual position of not having to complete a bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here! however he did cause some tension as camp leader.

As regulars at the Cock Inn at Little Thurlow, near Haverhill, shared their views with broadcaster Piers Morgan, Matt started Tuesday night's episode feeling refreshed after a night's sleep in the camp RV.

However this prompted his campmates Sue Cleaver and Mike Tindall to propose a revolution against the MP for West Suffolk, who they thought was sleeping too much.

"Hancock should be listening to the people sitting here tonight, about the very real problems they face... he can't be bothered with that.



"So I've moved in. I'm going to do his surgery for him."



Piers Morgan broadcasts live from Matt Hancock's local pub.@piersmorgan | #PMU pic.twitter.com/L63L7j7diy — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 15, 2022

During the episode Matt bemused his campmates by going on a run through the camp, which prompted Lioness Jill Scott to joke: "If he collapses I'm not giving him mouth to mouth."

Whilst being quizzed on politics, Matt said when he heard Boris Johnson was considering as returning as Prime Minister he advised his former boss against it.

He also admitted that he thought Liz Truss's political career was over, following her time as Prime Minister.

Matt Hancock. Picture: Lifted Entertainment

At the end of the show Matt once against avoided another bushtucker trial with DJ Chris Moyles being chosen by the public to take on 'boiling point'.

MATT'S JUNGLE HIGH: Bonding with his campmates singing Dancing Queen (quite badly) and then trying to learn to dance.

MATT'S JUNGLE LOW: Being interviewed by his campmates about politics back home.

Charlene White, journalist and ITV news presenter, said she is enjoying grilling the MP for West Suffolk and seeing what questions he is willing to answer.

Matt's Jungle Jaunt. Picture: ITV

Your views: On the Bury Free Press Facebook page, Michael Guest said: "Many don't like him but he's doing remarkably well - about time some of the others do something."

On the Suffolk News page, Tish Croydon ( posting after Monday night's episode) posted: "He did well, thank goodness the bullies are having a turn."

Joe Sadler, from Stowmarket, said: "Another evening in the Australian jungle where Mr Hancock hasn’t been the centre of attention and you get the feeling he may be missing the spotlight.

"With no trial to attend to, Matt decided to do some exercise and circuit around the camp which could have just been boredom, exercise or simply because he wanted too. But to me and a few of his fellow jungle members, it seemed a little bizarre.

"I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed about Mr Hancock is that he just doesn’t read a room at all well. As he wakes up every morning following his long sleep in the enclosed shelter of an RV van, he will continually mention and assure his fellow camp mates that he ‘slept so well’ and ‘feels very well rested’ despite knowing that some haven’t experienced such luxury, having had to get their kip in a hammock with a sleeping bag. Know your audience Matthew."

"With the voting to remove celebrities from the camp fast approaching, it’ll be interesting to see how soon the British public, if at all, will vote him out and just where he will finish in this years I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here."

