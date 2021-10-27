Illustrations and plans for a new hospital in Bury St Edmunds will be revealed in the latest round of consultation to launch next week.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is to begin a second phase of public engagement to support an outline planning application to build on the 70 acre site of Hardwick Manor.

Last December, the trust announced Hardwick Manor as its preferred location for a new facility to replace West Suffolk Hospital, which was built in 1974 and has long exceeded its intended 30-year life span.

West Suffolk Hospital and Hardwick Manor. Picture: Will Finch/West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

In order to submit an outline planning application, the trust will consult with residents again from Monday until Sunday, December 12.

It will share illustrations and plans on how the Hardwick Manor site could be used for the new hospital as well as how feedback from the first round of consultation helped to shape initial proposals.

Craig Black, trust interim chief executive, said: "The team really enjoyed meeting and talking to so many people, both virtually and face to face, at our first phase of pre-application public planning engagement.

Example illustration of potential new hospital buildings for West Suffolk at Hardwick Manor in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

"The feedback received was invaluable and we have taken it on board.

"Securing outline planning permission is a significant milestone on our journey to building a new hospital and we are excited that our local community is helping us shape the eventual outcome.

"We encourage the public to attend one of the engagement events planned and to get involved by sharing your thoughts."

A series of Covid-19 secure face-to-face events has been arranged.

Aerial view of Hardwick Manor in Bury St Edmunds and part of its grounds

The events are:

16 November - 3pm – 7pm - Mildenhall – The Jubilee Centre, IP28 7HG

17 November - 2pm – 8pm - Bury St Edmunds – The Apex, IP33 3FD

18 November - 3pm – 7pm - Sudbury – Assembly Room, Sudbury Town Hall, CO10 1TL

23 November - 2pm – 6pm - Haverhill – Main Hall, Chalkstone Community Centre, CB9 0JB

25 November - 3pm – 7pm - Newmarket – Memorial Hall, High Street, CB8 8JP

29 November - 4pm – 8pm - Stowmarket – Main Hall, Stowmarket Community Centre, IP14 2BD

2 December - 4pm – 8pm - Brandon – Brandon Leisure Centre, IP27 0JB

7 December - 1pm – 5pm - Thetford – Main Hall, The Charles Burrell Centre, IP24 3LH

A virtual meeting will be held on Monday, November 22 from 7pm – 8.30pm and can be joined at wsh.nhs.uk/live-event

For those unable to attend any of the planned events, the information displayed and an online feedback form will be available on the trust website at wsh.nhs.uk/planning from November 1 until December 12.

Printed copies of the feedback form will be posted to households nearest to the preferred Hardwick Manor site and will be available at face-to-face events.

The feedback form is provided with a return freepost address and can be requested in an easy read format.

Additional copies and printed versions of the information can be requested by emailing futuresystemprogramme@wsh.nhs.uk or writing to: The Future System Team, Quince House, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 2QZ.

