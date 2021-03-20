A grandfather has told how he is rebuilding his life after Covid-19 left him unconscious for more than six weeks

Derek Lambert, 63, was taken into West Suffolk Hospital on January 5 this year.

The grandfather of 10, who works in the hospital’s IT department, has no memory of falling ill – or even Christmas and New Year.

Derek Lambert back home, with stepdaughter Emma Hancock. Picture by Mecha Morton

After spending 10 weeks in hospital, six of those unconscious in intensive care, he has an important message for others.

“Please take this virus seriously,” said Derek, who lives in Red Lodge.

“Wear your masks, have the vaccine. I wouldn’t wish what I have been through on my worst enemy.”

Derek thought he had been careful not to pick up the coronavirus as he went about his life last year.

Three years ago he suffered a stroke and also has type 2 diabetes.

He is also a full-time carer to his wife Carole, 63, who has spinal problems.

“I was cautious and careful like everybody else,” he said.

The first time I knew I had Covid, was when I was texting Carole after waking up on a ventilator after six weeks.

"I was wired to all kinds of machines and had had a tracheotomy.

“It still didn’t sink in what had happened. I had no memory of even getting ill.

"I thought perhaps I had been in a car accident.”

Derek was told by doctors that it was still touch-and-go.

“The doctor said he would give me steroids and that these were pretty much my last chance,” he said.

“You just want to see your family, but you cant because they are not allowed in.

“I’d lost 2st, I was exhausted all the time and I couldn’t breathe. It truly is frightening.

The doctors and nurses were brilliant in keeping me going though and I can't thank them enough.

Derek slowly began to get stronger over the the next few weeks.

He was allowed home on March 4 when his IT colleagues at the hospital gathered at the entrance to give him a round of applause.

He now has a carer visit him once a day.

“The worst part is, due to exhaustion, I haven’t been able to care for my wife, who is bedridden.

"But at least I have been able to give people in my support bubble a hug,” said Derek.

“I am still very weak and short of breath and only this week was able to take a shower by myself, unaided.

“I hope I can get back to work, but there is still a long way got yet.

“At the moment I just feel lucky to be alive.”

To keep up-to-date with all the latest developments with your local hospitals and other health stories, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk