Figures in West Suffolk politics have weighed in on Matt Hancock's decision to enter the I'm A Celebrity... jungle.

The former health secretary has had the whip suspended over the move, which has prompted concerned reactions from local Conservative and Labour leaders.

The deputy chair of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, Andy Drummond, told the Press Association: "I'm looking forward to him [Hancock] eating a kangaroo’s penis."

Matt Hancock has lost the Conservative whip over his decision to enter the jungle

West Suffolk Conservative chair Andy Drummond: 'I'm looking forward to him [Hancock] eating a kangaroo’s penis.'

David Smith, chair of the West Suffolk Labour Party, questioned the MP's priorities, describing the planned TV appearance as a 'PR stunt.'

He said: "He shouldn't be spending his time in Australia, he should be over here trying to sort out the problems of his constituents, who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

"He shouldn't be swanning off on some sort of PR stunt."

West Suffolk Labour chair David Smith called the move a 'PR stunt'

Pat Hanlon – a Labour councillor representing Haverhill East on West Suffolk Council – said: "What makes me so angry is that he's supposed to representing the people of the area I'm in. It's just unbelievable, really.

"He should be representing the people he's elected by, not going on I'm A Celebrity..."

The mayor of Newmarket, Philippa Winter, said: "I'm totally surprised, and somewhat dismayed."

Matt Hancock pictured at Samuel Ward Academy with a creepy crawlie. Picture: Robert Mason

Ian Houlder, a Conservative representing Barrow on West Suffolk Council, described Mr Hancock as 'very blinkered.'

He said of the MP: "Everybody knows what he did during the Covid pandemic and he seems to want to rehabilitate himself all the time in the public eye.

"He’s got a skin as thick as a rhinoceros, quite frankly."

Asked about the potential impact on Mr Hancock's constituents, Cllr Houlder said: "Well, I don’t think he represents them anyway.

"I mean he’s got one of the safest seats in the country, or had, and I think it builds a certain amount of arrogance.

"He’s very blinkered."

Some were less critical of the MP's reality TV turn.

West Suffolk Council's Conservative member for Bardwell, Andrew Smith, said: "I can see why he might want to do it, given what’s happened to him and his personal life and his career."

Cllr Smith added: "If I was him I wouldn’t have done it, to be perfectly truthful, but I’m not him.

"It’s not a show I would watch – or, indeed, I would personally do.

"I don’t like eating things that I don’t know where they’ve come from, if you get my drift."

West Suffolk councillor Carol Bull – also a Conservative – said: "He’s made the decision, presumably he’s thought about it carefully, and, hopefully, it will be, for him, the right decision."

Cllr Bull, who represents Barningham, added: "At the end of the day, it depends how he does and how he’s perceived.

"There will be some who think it’s really good and others who don't."