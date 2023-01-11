A Stradishall man who plunged an axe into a pub-goer's head following a row broke down in court today, apologising to the victim and his family.

In the dock at Ipswich Crown Court is David Perry, who stands charged with attempted murder over the assault at The Bell Hotel in Clare on March 19 last year.

While giving evidence today, Perry broke down as he told the court he had not intended to cause the victim serious harm.

David Perry broke down at Ipswich Crown Court (pictured) today as he apologised to the victim and his family

Addressing the public gallery directly, the defendant said: "I'm sorry to his [the victim's] family, I'm sorry to him."

This week, the jury in the case has been shown graphic CCTV footage of the incident, which captures the attack in full.

While being shown the footage in court today, Perry, a 39-year-old landscape gardener, gave his own account of the incident.

The victim of the attack was part of a group who had been drinking near Perry at the bar.

At some point in the evening, a row erupted between the defendant and the group – although both Perry and the victim say they cannot remember how this broke out.

Punches were thrown, and the defendant was thrown out of the pub.

After being ejected, Perry went to his van, which was parked nearby.

He said he soon realised that he had left his phone on charge in The Bell – and decided to return to the pub carrying an axe.

Perry said he wielded this as a "deterrent," and had no intention of causing the victim serious harm.

The CCTV camera inside the pub subsequently captured him embedding the axe in the victim's skull.

After retrieving his phone, Perry left the premises and went to the Tesco Superstore in St Saviours Interchange, Bury St Edmunds.

There, he spoke of the attack to the cashier, calling it 'the worst decision of [his] life'.

Perry was arrested by police the following day, having slept overnight in his van.

The victim suffered brain bleed and a major wound to the head – but he made a speedy recovery at hospital, and was discharged three days after the attack.

Upon being apprehended by officers, Perry enquired as to the man's condition.

When told that his victim had survived, Perry told police: "Brilliant, that's bloody brilliant. That's all I was worrying about last night and this morning."

He denies the charge of attempted murder.

The trial continues.