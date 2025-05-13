Improvements to parks across several market towns are among the proposals on how to use £320,000 in Government money.

Members of West Suffolk's cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to spend the remainder of its £635,798 allocation from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The proposals come after a decision made in February to spend an initial £313,000 of the fund, with the biggest contribution being a £120,000 investment into delivering apprenticeships and support for young people not in education, employment or training.

The council's Government funding allocation includes improvements to Nowton Park, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Submitted

Cllr Cliff Waterman, West Suffolk's leader, said he was proud of the work achieved both under the current administration and previous cabinet members to deliver the Government funding and help local communities.

His proposals for the remaining allocation of just over £320,000 include two £30,000 grants to support the community safety initiatives and create youth engagement opportunities, activities and support.

The biggest allocation, however, is £66,449 for improvements to green spaces in Nowton Park, in Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall's Half Moon Park and the Newmarket Studlands Housing Estate.

Cabinet members at West Suffolk Council will discuss allocating an extra £226,064 at a later date. Picture: Jason Noble/LDRS

Other projects include £10,000 for tour guide training for the Bury Abbey and cathedral, and £26,449 to support sports clubs in expanding.

Alongside the UKSPF funding, the council will be due a further £226,064 from the Government's Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), aimed at addressing challenges in rural areas, though allocations are set to be discussed at a later date.